AkzoNobel Launches Paint the Future Startup Challenge in India

AkzoNobel announced it is set to launch its 2022 Paint the Future regional startup challenge in India, the focus of which is discovering creative solutions to improve the digital consumer experience.

Startups are being invited to tap into the company’s broad knowledge and extensive expertise to help enrich their own business and build the best value proposition for their digital solutions.

Launched in 2019 as AkzoNobel’s global startup challenge, Paint the Future has quickly become the largest collaborative innovation ecosystem in the paints and coatings industry. Since its introduction, it has been further expanded, with two regional programs taking place in Brazil and China, while two supplier challenges have also been staged. AkzoNobel is now organizing their second global startup bootcamp, which is scheduled for this year.

“We’re excited to share our pioneering spirit and centuries of paints and coatings expertise, work with startups and help to accelerate their innovative solutions,” said Thierry Vanlancker, CEO of AkzoNobel. “India’s startup ecosystem is the third largest in the world, a real powerhouse. So we’re looking forward to actively collaborating on disruptive digital solutions and exploring how we can paint the future together.”