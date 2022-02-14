 AkzoNobel Launches Paint the Future Startup Challenge in India
News

AkzoNobel Launches Paint the Future Startup Challenge in India

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

AkzoNobel announced it is set to launch its 2022 Paint the Future regional startup challenge in India, the focus of which is discovering creative solutions to improve the digital consumer experience.

Startups are being invited to tap into the company’s broad knowledge and extensive expertise to help enrich their own business and build the best value proposition for their digital solutions.

Launched in 2019 as AkzoNobel’s global startup challenge, Paint the Future has quickly become the largest collaborative innovation ecosystem in the paints and coatings industry. Since its introduction, it has been further expanded, with two regional programs taking place in Brazil and China, while two supplier challenges have also been staged. AkzoNobel is now organizing their second global startup bootcamp, which is scheduled for this year.

“We’re excited to share our pioneering spirit and centuries of paints and coatings expertise, work with startups and help to accelerate their innovative solutions,” said Thierry Vanlancker, CEO of AkzoNobel. “India’s startup ecosystem is the third largest in the world, a real powerhouse. So we’re looking forward to actively collaborating on disruptive digital solutions and exploring how we can paint the future together.”

Added AkzoNobel Chief Technology Officer Klaas Kruithof, “Paint the Future is both a challenge and our promise to the brightest Indian startups that we’ll partner with them in a win-win approach to accelerate digital innovations into the market to delight our consumers.”

The Paint the Future India startup challenge officially opens for submissions on March 1, 2022. Selected startups will then be invited to a collaboration event in late 2022, when the winners will be announced.

“India’s growing startup ecosystem is fast becoming a global hub of emerging technologies,” said Rajiv Rajgopal, managing director of AkzoNobel India. “The Paint the Future India startup challenge aims to discover digital solutions that can boost the magic of Dulux paints and transform the way consumers experience our products and services.”

The successful participants will be offered exciting partnership opportunities as they join AkzoNobel’s accelerator program to support the further development and deployment of their solutions. For more information, click here.

