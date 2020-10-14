AkzoNobel Named New Vendor of the Year by Advance Auto Parts

AkzoNobel announced that it has been named the New Vendor of the Year by Advance Auto Parts.

“AkzoNobel has shown the highest level of commitment to training, sales support, marketing support and advancing market share than any vendor in their product category in Advance history,” said representatives of Advance during the award presentation.

Added AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings – Americas Commercial Director John Griffin, “We are very grateful to the team at Advance for recognizing AkzoNobel with such an honor. I want to thank our entire Advance support team, who have shown that a dedicated group of individuals with a clear vision can truly accomplish great things.”

Advance also noted that its new vendors rarely hit the ground running displaying the hard work, support and dedication that AkzoNobel did during the rollout of its Dynacoat brand into Advance stores. Lacey Meer, sales leader for AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings, acknowledges that her team pulled out all the stops in support of the rollout.

“It speaks volumes about our organizational commitment from all departments that we accomplished a project of this magnitude in the timeframe we did; and that we sincerely value our strategic partnership with Advance,” said Meer.

AkzoNobel launched its Dynacoat brand in the North American market in mid-2019, with exclusive partners Advance Auto Parts and Carquest. Dynacoat is a customized product range targeted at the mid-market, value and fleet segments of the vehicle refinish market. Dynacoat includes a full product offering, including ancillaries, color lines, solventborne and waterborne, single-stage, topcoats and clearcoats. Dynacoat is only authorized for distribution through the North American Advance Auto Parts or Carquest locations. Visit https://us.dynacoat.com/ to learn more.

