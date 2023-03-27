AkzoNobel Names Ricardo Rosso Pontiac Site Manager

AkzoNobel announced that it has named Ricardo Rosso the new site manager for Pontiac Automotive and Specialty Coatings, effective March 1, 2023.

Rosso started with AkzoNobel in 2011 in Brazil and then joined the North America team (NAM) in 2018 as the production manager for Marine, Protective and Yacht (MPY) Coatings at AkzoNobel’s Houston, Texas factory. Previously, he held various roles in the compayn’s supply chain, logistics and manufacturing teams and has supported several projects across the wood, packaging and coil business segments.

“As the Pontiac site manager, Ricardo leads all manufacturing operations to ensure our supply chain has continuous improvement,” said Nate Norris, NAM manufacturing and supply chain director. “Ricardo brings excellent experience and skills to Pontiac, and I look forward to what he will accomplish as he leads our talented people.”

AkzoNobel acquired the Pontiac factory in 1983 as part of the Wyandotte Paint Products acquisition, securing a position in the North American automotive paint market. The company unveiled a modern manufacturing building to produce Sikkens Car Refinishes in 1989 — the first time Sikkens was produced in North America. Pontiac is the only factory in North America to produce vehicle refinishes, signs and commercial vehicle products.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead the AkzoNobel Pontiac workforce,” said Rosso. “It has been wonderful to be a part of the AkzoNobel Integrated Supply Chain (ISC) transformation and continuously grow my career and skills for the past 13 years. I look forward to helping drive more supply chain improvements in my new role for our customers.”

For more information on AkzoNobel’s automotive and specialty coatings, click here.