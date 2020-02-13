AkzoNobel Once Again Coats the McLaren Formula 1 Car

AkzoNobel announced that it has once again supplied the hi-tech coatings technology for McLaren Racing, this time for the MCL35 2020 Formula 1 car.

As official paint and coatings partner of the McLaren Racing team, the company’s Sikkens brand has helped McLaren stand out on the grid since 2008. With a new look and design for the 2020 season, all painted parts of the latest race car – as well as the team’s transport, garage and accessories – feature AkzoNobel’s high-performance products.

This season, the car also uses heat-shielding provided by AkzoNobel’s Protective Coatings business. Intertherm 50 – from the International product range – has been applied to critical components surrounding the engine and exhaust to help them withstand temperatures of up to 540˚C. A single coat of the product is just 25 microns thick – around a third of the width of a human hair.

“We’re extremely proud of our long partnership with McLaren, which is built on collaboration, a shared passion for innovation and a commitment to performance,” said Patrick Bourguignon, managing director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “The car looks fantastic – both on top and underneath – and we’re especially looking forward to seeing it in action at Zandvoort when the F1 Grand Prix returns to the Netherlands this year.”