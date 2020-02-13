AkzoNobel Once Again Coats the McLaren Formula 1 Car

AkzoNobel announced that it has once again supplied the hi-tech coatings technology for McLaren Racing, this time for the MCL35 2020 Formula 1 car.
As official paint and coatings partner of the McLaren Racing team, the company’s Sikkens brand has helped McLaren stand out on the grid since 2008. With a new look and design for the 2020 season, all painted parts of the latest race car – as well as the team’s transport, garage and accessories – feature AkzoNobel’s high-performance products.
This season, the car also uses heat-shielding provided by AkzoNobel’s Protective Coatings business. Intertherm 50 – from the International product range – has been applied to critical components surrounding the engine and exhaust to help them withstand temperatures of up to 540˚C. A single coat of the product is just 25 microns thick – around a third of the width of a human hair.
“We’re extremely proud of our long partnership with McLaren, which is built on collaboration, a shared passion for innovation and a commitment to performance,” said Patrick Bourguignon, managing director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “The car looks fantastic – both on top and underneath – and we’re especially looking forward to seeing it in action at Zandvoort when the F1 Grand Prix returns to the Netherlands this year.”
The McLaren Racing team will be looking to build on a positive 2019 season, when they finished fourth in the Constructors’ Championship.
“Once again our new Formula 1 car, the MCL35, looks fantastic,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. “We’ve pushed the technical boundaries this year with our livery, and we’re grateful that AkzoNobel – a trusted partner of ours for over 10 years – has collaborated with us. We thank them for their continued support.”
Scientists and technicians at McLaren and AkzoNobel have been collaborating for more than a decade, with the partnership being extended in 2012 to include McLaren road cars. Working together, they’ve accelerated coatings technology and color development, paving the way for future exploration of new opportunities.
“Working with inspiring partners like McLaren enables us to broaden our expertise as we endeavor to deliver more cutting-edge innovation for our customers,” said Bourguignon. “We both have an interest in the ongoing pursuit of high performance, and this will remain a constant driving force as our collaboration continues to flourish.”
The first Grand Prix of the new season will take place in Melbourne, Australia, on March 15.