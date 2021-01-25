AkzoNobel Receives Top Employer Recertification in Five Markets

AkzoNobel announced it has received Top Employer recertification in five key markets: the UK, China, Brazil, the U.S. and the Netherlands.

In each country, AkzoNobel is building on a strong track record in human resources. Throughout its three-year, ongoing transformation journey, the company’s success in retaining and even adding Top Employer countries comes down to its prioritization of organizational health. The latest Top Employer certification marks the second year in a row for the Netherlands and the U.S., fifth for Brazil, eighth for China and ninth for the UK.

The rigorous review by the Top Employers Institute benchmarks companies around the world against best practices in human resources. Holding onto all five Top Employer titles this year demonstrates AkzoNobel’s strong commitment to investing in people and people-driven initiatives.

“Focusing on employee well-being, engagement and development has helped ensure our continued success through all the unprecedented challenges in 2020,” said Joëlle Boxus, chief human resources officer for AkzoNobel. “It’s all about making sure our employees feel included and listened to, while also enabling them to bring their best selves to work every day. We’re growing together and building our capabilities so we’re ready for the future.”

Several key initiatives supported employees in 2020. The Mind Matters health and well-being program helped employees cope with “the new normal” created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also made significant progress on its diversity and inclusion commitments through training, virtual broadcasts and the growth of employee networks.