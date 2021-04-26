AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes Launches New Sikkens Clearcoat

AkzoNobel has announced the launch of Sikkens Autoclear Xpress Clearcoat, the latest cutting-edge development in rapid cure technology from AkzoNobel. Containing unique, hyper-cure resin technology, Autoclear Xpress covers in 1.5 coats with no flash in between, is out of dust in as little as 10 minutes and can be polished in 50 minutes.

Designed to accelerate production and reduce cycle time in collision repair shops, Autoclear Xpress is the ideal choice for shops looking to deliver higher output while maintaining outstanding application, gloss, appearance and buffability.

Refinishers at Boelman Collision found Autoclear Xpress to provide, “…faster dry time – 14 minutes! We were able to run more cycles through our booth because of the quicker turnaround time. This product will help us increase productivity.”

Autoclear Xpress also offers maximum flexibility and simplicity by not requiring a flex additive for use on plastic parts. Just mix the product at a 5:1:1 ratio and you’re off and spraying.

The appearance of this product also receives high marks from customers. Dane Larson of Wayne Larson Collision Specialists appreciates that Autoclear Xpress not only dries quickly but provides a gorgeous, factory-like finish, turning heads as well as turning around jobs in record time.

Contact your local Sikkens representative and put Autoclear Xpress Clearcoat to work in your shop.