ALI Introduces New Digital Lift Safety Guide

The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) announced that, for the first time ever, it is offering a digital Lifting Points Guide to make it easier than ever to quickly look up OEM-recommended lifting points. “Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts” will cover cars, SUVs, vans, light-duty trucks and electric vehicles from model years 2000 through 2023.

The ALI’s digital Lifting Points Guide will make it extremely easy to look up OEM-recommended lifting points.

One of the leading causes of car lift accidents is incorrectly positioning a vehicle on the lift. Most automakers specify where a lift’s adapters should be placed to properly pick up their cars, trucks or SUVs. When someone fails to follow this guidance and simply guesses where to position the adapters, the vehicle may get damaged or fall.

“Any time you’re raising a vehicle for service — whether at home or on the job — there’s more riding on that lift than a car or truck. Your safety is riding on it,” said R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, president of ALI. “Taking a minute to find the recommended lifting points so you can properly pick up the vehicle could save your life.”

The ALI-sponsored Lifting Points Guide is updated annually to reflect the latest vehicles. Lifting points are showcased in more than 250 undercarriage images. The new digital version has the same content and layout as the familiar print guide, with the added benefit of always-on access through any device for maximum convenience. Each purchase provides online access on up to three devices, with no third-party software required.

Once a copy is purchased, customers can start using it immediately and will have the ability to customize the view with magnification, choose light or dark mode or go full screen. They can also find a vehicle quickly using the keyword search function and highlight or make notes as needed.

The industry safety standard for lift operation, inspection and maintenance, ANSI/ALI ALOIM: 2020, requires shops to make lifting points information available to technicians. This requirement is satisfied by providing technicians with access to ALI’s digital Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts. Anyone using a lift at home, at the track or elsewhere should also protect themselves by using the Lifting Points Guide.

ALI’s Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts is available for purchase and immediate use at autolift.org/shop/. Other digital products available from ALI include the new second edition lift safety manual and online course “Lifting It Right”.

For more information on ALI, visit autolift.org or call (607) 756-7775.