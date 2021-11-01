Alicia Figurelli Inducted into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Alicia Figurelli, senior vice president of Thomas Greco Publishing, became the second woman in the association’s history to be inducted into AASP/NJ’s Hall of Fame. The announcement took place at the AAP/NJ’s recent annual meeting held at Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J.

Jerry McNee, president of AASP/NJ, recognizes Alicia Figurelli as an AASP/NJ Hall of Fame member. “I was completely taken by surprise when Jeff called out my name,” said Figurelli. “I’ve loved my time working with and for AASP/NJ over the years, and I never expected recognition like this. I’m humbled to be included in the company of such an elite group of professionals, many of whom I’m also proud to call my friends. It’s an amazing honor.” Added AASP/NJ Past President Jeff McDowell, “There is no person that I’ve interacted with in this association who has dedicated their life any more intently than Alicia. When I was president, she was my go-to person – she made all the wheels turn. And she still does. Alicia is the energy behind the association.”

The AASP/NJ Hall of Fame was introduced in the early ’90s to celebrate those who had made significant contributions to the association’s growth and success. Former Executive Director Cindy Tursi became the first woman inducted into the Hall of Fame two decades ago. Alicia Figurelli became the 36th individual to be honored. “Alicia has spent the last two decades going far above and beyond her duties for AASP/NJ,” said Thomas Greco, secretary of AASP/NJ and president of Thomas Greco Publishing. “Over that time, there hasn’t been a meeting or a function she has missed, always lending a helping hand and making sure things get done. Whether it’s our meetings, our functions or the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, she has been a crucial part of our association’s success for close to 20 years.”

