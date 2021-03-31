Alignable Names Dianna Yurko of Autocrafters CARSTAR Local Business Person Of Year

Click Here to Read More

Alignable conducted a month-long search throughout North America for local business leaders who have gone above and beyond to help peers during the COVID crisis. The contest ran from Jan. 6 to Feb. 5, 2021. Alignable invited its over 6 million members to vote for their favorite peers. In all, 2,962 local business people emerged victorious across North America, after 61,000-plus votes were tallied and 25,000-plus recommendations were reviewed.

“Bensalem’s community means a great deal to me and, like many of my peers, I have gladly helped my fellow small business owners overcome a number of obstacles during this tough time,” said Yurko. “I am beyond honored to receive this award and very grateful for the heartwarming support from my peers. We’re all stronger together. Actively participating in community groups and offering marketing advice to small business in our community is, to me, an essential must-do, especially in 2020.”

This is the third year Alignable has hosted this contest, and the participation levels for the 2021 competition topped 2020 by 800%. During a time where at least two-thirds of small businesses have regularly reported suffering negative effects from COVID issues, it’s clear just how much small business owners wanted to recognize the extraordinary efforts of their peers.