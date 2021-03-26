All Star Auto Lights, ABRA Recognize All-Star Collision Repair Professionals

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced it has teamed up with All Star Auto Lights to recognize the all-star technicians in its network of 55 collision repair facilities across America.

ABRA’s franchise owners and managers nominated their top technicians in the ABRA All-Stars contest, and four were chosen for the honor. All Star Auto Lights, the leader in OEM, aftermarket and remanufactured lights, is awarding the winners with gift cards for Dick’s Sporting Goods, where they can get the gear to be an all-star on the field, on the course, on the boat or wherever they enjoy time away from work.

Jordan Huntley, ABRA Bismarck

Huntley has worked for ABRA Bismarck for 15 years and is one of their most experienced I-CAR-trained paint technicians.

“Jordan’s attention to detail and skill is exceptional and has been a huge asset to our shop through the years,” said Jeremy Buller, owner, ABRA Bismarck in Bismarck, N.D. “In the past year, we depended on Jordan to do jobs outside of his normal duties to help bring in business. Jordan took on the tasks and made the best of it for the better of the company. Jordan has worked outside of business hours to meet deadlines so that we could timely return vehicles to customers. He is always looking out for the best interests of the business. We appreciate all that he does!”

Abraham Cortez, ABRA South Sioux Falls

“Abraham is the perfect example of an all-star technician,” said Nolan Renville, General Manager for ABRA South Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, SD. “I’ve never seen Abe have a bad day. He always has a smile on his face. Great work ethic, driven, organized, punctual are just a few words that come to mind when highlighting Abe. I’m excited for his bright future with the ABRA family.”

Tom Stray, ABRA Sparta

“Tom has an exceptional work ethic and attitude,” said Pablo Rodriguez, owner, ABRA Sparta in Sparta, Mich. “He is very knowledgeable and fast. Tom has been an A tech for more than 20 years. He is very easy to work with and alongside. He will come in early, stay late and even come in on the weekends when we are busy to help our production without us even having to ask. Tom understands cycle time and how important it is to keep the workflow moving.”

Justin Karch, ABRA Bismarck

Karch has worked for ABRA Bismarck for almost 13 years and is one of their experienced I-CAR-trained body technicians. Over these years, his hard work, dedication, attention to detail and quality has not gone unnoticed.

“During the past year while business was slow, Jordan was easy to work with and understanding,” said Jeremy Buller of ABRA Bismarck. “We can depend on Justin to put in the same quality of work on every job he does. Justin understands the business, and his performance shows it. He goes above and beyond and is always willing to help wherever he is needed without asking for anything in return.”