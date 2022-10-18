 ALLDATA Adds Nexpart Multi-Seller to Shop Manager
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

ALLDATA Adds Nexpart Multi-Seller to Shop Manager

on

CCC Appoints New Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer

on

SCRS, Spanesi Announce Booth Drawing at SEMA Show

on

AutoShop Solutions Supports TechForce Champion Campaign
Advertisement

The Road to AAPEX, Episode 4: What Could Go Wrong?

While in Oklahoma, the Caddy, with more than 180,000 miles on the odometer, decided it needed a rest. Keene turned the key and … nothing.

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Final Overview

Paladin Industrial Coatings are the perfect coatings to defend, protect and enhance.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

News: ALLDATA Adds Nexpart Multi-Seller to Shop Manager

News: CCC Appoints New Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer

News: SCRS, Spanesi Announce Booth Drawing at SEMA Show

News: AutoShop Solutions Supports TechForce Champion Campaign

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ALLDATA Adds Nexpart Multi-Seller to Shop Manager

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ALLDATA, an AutoZone company, has announced the latest update to its shop management software solutions. ALLDATA Shop Manager now includes Nexpart Multi-Seller parts ordering, giving customers 24/7 access to leading parts suppliers, in addition to the AutoZone parts catalog currently available. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As a WHI Certified Multi-Seller provider, ALLDATA Shop Manager gives customers the ability to add parts to an estimate, check local availability in real time and order online from their preferred parts supplier, all at their convenience.

“Our customers told us they wanted more options for parts ordering,” said Satwinder Mangat, president of ALLDATA. “We are pleased to add Nexpart Multi-Seller parts ordering to give our customers access to their preferred parts suppliers all in one place. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to help shops save time and add value in every aspect of the repair and parts procurement process.” 

Advertisement

Nexpart is the leading automotive parts ordering network for the aftermarket, OEM and heavy-duty markets. Its end users include repair shops, fleets, jobbers, dealerships and retailers. Nexpart is integrated with more than 40,000 seller locations, selling to over 250,000 active professional parts buyers resulting in over $5.1 billion in e-commerce sales annually. 

ALLDATA Shop Manager makes it easy to create workflow documents that shops depend on daily, like estimates, repair orders and invoices. It syncs seamlessly with ALLDATA Repair or ALLDATA Collision, so customers can toggle between their documents and the iOEM repair database. It also stores customer/vehicle information and generates basic sales and tax reports.

Advertisement

For more information on ALLDATA, visit ALLDATA.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Dallas Veteran

News: SEMA Announces Best New Vehicles for Aftermarket

News: WyoTech, Jessi Combs Foundation Drawing Women to Trades

News: Third Annual Hood Master Challenge a Success

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business