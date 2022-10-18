ALLDATA Adds Nexpart Multi-Seller to Shop Manager

ALLDATA, an AutoZone company, has announced the latest update to its shop management software solutions. ALLDATA Shop Manager now includes Nexpart Multi-Seller parts ordering, giving customers 24/7 access to leading parts suppliers, in addition to the AutoZone parts catalog currently available.

Click Here to Read More

As a WHI Certified Multi-Seller provider, ALLDATA Shop Manager gives customers the ability to add parts to an estimate, check local availability in real time and order online from their preferred parts supplier, all at their convenience.

“Our customers told us they wanted more options for parts ordering,” said Satwinder Mangat, president of ALLDATA. “We are pleased to add Nexpart Multi-Seller parts ordering to give our customers access to their preferred parts suppliers all in one place. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to help shops save time and add value in every aspect of the repair and parts procurement process.”