ALLDATA Adds Nexpart Multi-Seller to Shop Manager
ALLDATA, an AutoZone company, has announced the latest update to its shop management software solutions. ALLDATA Shop Manager now includes Nexpart Multi-Seller parts ordering, giving customers 24/7 access to leading parts suppliers, in addition to the AutoZone parts catalog currently available.
As a WHI Certified Multi-Seller provider, ALLDATA Shop Manager gives customers the ability to add parts to an estimate, check local availability in real time and order online from their preferred parts supplier, all at their convenience.
“Our customers told us they wanted more options for parts ordering,” said Satwinder Mangat, president of ALLDATA. “We are pleased to add Nexpart Multi-Seller parts ordering to give our customers access to their preferred parts suppliers all in one place. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to help shops save time and add value in every aspect of the repair and parts procurement process.”
Nexpart is the leading automotive parts ordering network for the aftermarket, OEM and heavy-duty markets. Its end users include repair shops, fleets, jobbers, dealerships and retailers. Nexpart is integrated with more than 40,000 seller locations, selling to over 250,000 active professional parts buyers resulting in over $5.1 billion in e-commerce sales annually.
ALLDATA Shop Manager makes it easy to create workflow documents that shops depend on daily, like estimates, repair orders and invoices. It syncs seamlessly with ALLDATA Repair or ALLDATA Collision, so customers can toggle between their documents and the iOEM repair database. It also stores customer/vehicle information and generates basic sales and tax reports.
