 ALLDATA to Debut Digital Inspections at SEMA
ALLDATA to Debut Digital Inspections at SEMA

on

SCRS Recognizes Car-O-Liner for Support of RDE at SEMA Show

on

WIN Announces Annual Sponsorship Program

on

AASP/NJ to Present Russ Robson Scholarship Award to Young Tech
Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 2

The best tool you can have when repairing EVs is: observation, knowledge and assessment.

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 1

Why it's important to adhere to all recommended safety precautions when repairing electric vehicles.

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

News: ALLDATA to Debut Digital Inspections at SEMA

Associations: SCRS Recognizes Car-O-Liner for Support of RDE at SEMA Show

Associations: WIN Announces Annual Sponsorship Program

Associations: AASP/NJ to Present Russ Robson Scholarship Award to Young Tech

News

ALLDATA to Debut Digital Inspections at SEMA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ALLDATA announced it will debuting new ALLDATA inspections for faster curbside digital check-ins at the 2022 SEMA Show in booth no. 31067.

Attendees can stop by ALLDATA’s booth for a quick demo and see how Inspections makes it easy to greet customers at the vehicle, look up or add a new customer, check off a digital inspection sheet and email it to the customer — all in minutes. Plus, ALLDATA Inspections works with ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Shop Manager for easy documentation.

Also, ALLDATA Shop Manager now includes Nexpart Multi-Seller parts ordering, providing 24/7 access to leading parts suppliers, all in one place, including the AutoZone catalog. Representatives will demonstrate how easy it is to add parts from leading vendors to an estimate, check local product availability in real time and quickly order parts from preferred parts suppliers.

Attendees can also take the new ADAS Quick Reference feature — included with the latest update to ALLDATA Collision and ALLDATA Repair — for a spin.

Anyone involved with career and technical education (CTE) programs should be sure to ask about the Instructor Toolkit, a new curriculum resource for auto repair educators that makes it easy to create curriculum that integrates ALLDATA’s industry-leading OEM repair information and meets ASE accreditation standards.

Coming soon is ALLDATA Find-A-Fix, which lets repairers see the top-ranked diagnostic solutions for a specific vehicle and DTC, based on data-driven analysis. And it’s included at no addition cost (for a limited time) with ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Collision.

For more information on ALLDATA, visit ALLDATA.com.

Consolidators: Crash Champions, Service King Donate Recycled Rides to Veterans

News: Drivers Using Partial Automation Treat Vehicles as Self-Driving

News: Classic Collision Enters Panhandle of Florida

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

