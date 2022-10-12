ALLDATA to Debut Digital Inspections at SEMA

ALLDATA announced it will debuting new ALLDATA inspections for faster curbside digital check-ins at the 2022 SEMA Show in booth no. 31067.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Attendees can stop by ALLDATA’s booth for a quick demo and see how Inspections makes it easy to greet customers at the vehicle, look up or add a new customer, check off a digital inspection sheet and email it to the customer — all in minutes. Plus, ALLDATA Inspections works with ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Shop Manager for easy documentation. Also, ALLDATA Shop Manager now includes Nexpart Multi-Seller parts ordering, providing 24/7 access to leading parts suppliers, all in one place, including the AutoZone catalog. Representatives will demonstrate how easy it is to add parts from leading vendors to an estimate, check local product availability in real time and quickly order parts from preferred parts suppliers.

Advertisement

Attendees can also take the new ADAS Quick Reference feature — included with the latest update to ALLDATA Collision and ALLDATA Repair — for a spin. Anyone involved with career and technical education (CTE) programs should be sure to ask about the Instructor Toolkit, a new curriculum resource for auto repair educators that makes it easy to create curriculum that integrates ALLDATA’s industry-leading OEM repair information and meets ASE accreditation standards. Coming soon is ALLDATA Find-A-Fix, which lets repairers see the top-ranked diagnostic solutions for a specific vehicle and DTC, based on data-driven analysis. And it’s included at no addition cost (for a limited time) with ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Collision.

Advertisement