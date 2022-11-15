Allstate Adds asTech as Preferred Diagnostic Provider

Click Here to Read More

The partnership provides participating GHRN shops with preferred pricing for asTech devices and asTech’s menu of market-leading diagnostic services and capabilities. These include remote OEM and OEM-compatible diagnostic scanning, as well as remote ADAS calibration and programming.

“We applaud Allstate for their commitment to driver safety and to helping their partner collision centers quickly restore the lives of those who have been involved in an automobile accident,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Holdings, Inc. “As our customers tell us every day, asTech helps collision centers improve workflow efficiency so that they can make good on their commitment to the safest possible repair in the least amount of time.”