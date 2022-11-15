 Allstate Adds asTech as Preferred Diagnostic Provider
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Allstate Adds asTech as Preferred Diagnostic Provider

on

Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington

on

Jerry's ABRA Raises Funds for Alzheimer's Association

on

Collision Leaders Owner Named One of 50 Missourians You Should Know
Advertisement

Service King-Crash Champions Merger: What Does It Mean?

What does the Service King-Crash Champions merger mean for the collision repair industry?

Managing Your Shop's Profitability and Productivity

How auto body shops can trim costs without compromising quality in the face of inflation and rising costs.

MORE POST

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

Trending Now

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington

Consolidators: Jerry’s ABRA Raises Funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Consolidators: Collision Leaders Owner Named One of 50 Missourians You Should Know

News: Crash Network’s Insurer Report Card Now Open

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Allstate Adds asTech as Preferred Diagnostic Provider

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced that Allstate has added asTech as a preferred diagnostic scanning provider for collision centers participating in its Good Hands Repair Network (GHRN).

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The partnership provides participating GHRN shops with preferred pricing for asTech devices and asTech’s menu of market-leading diagnostic services and capabilities. These include remote OEM and OEM-compatible diagnostic scanning, as well as remote ADAS calibration and programming. 

“We applaud Allstate for their commitment to driver safety and to helping their partner collision centers quickly restore the lives of those who have been involved in an automobile accident,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Holdings, Inc. “As our customers tell us every day, asTech helps collision centers improve workflow efficiency so that they can make good on their commitment to the safest possible repair in the least amount of time.”  

Advertisement

asTech users have access to more than 400 certified technicians by phone and through its mobile application. They also have the option of subscribing to adasThink, which provides OEM-sourced ADAS identification and calibration instructions. asTech diagnostic reporting capabilities can be seamlessly integrated with market-leading estimatic providers, such as CCC Intelligent Systems and Mitchell International. 

For more information on pricing offers for GHRN participating shops, visit asTech.com/allstate

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ASE Now Offering Remote Option for Recertification

News: CCC Announces Enhancement to Carwise.com

Consolidators: Texas Collision Centers Makes Dallas Morning News Top 100

News: Precision Diagnostics Expands into South Dakota

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business