Allstate Adds asTech as Preferred Diagnostic Provider
Repairify, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced that Allstate has added asTech as a preferred diagnostic scanning provider for collision centers participating in its Good Hands Repair Network (GHRN).
The partnership provides participating GHRN shops with preferred pricing for asTech devices and asTech’s menu of market-leading diagnostic services and capabilities. These include remote OEM and OEM-compatible diagnostic scanning, as well as remote ADAS calibration and programming.
“We applaud Allstate for their commitment to driver safety and to helping their partner collision centers quickly restore the lives of those who have been involved in an automobile accident,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Holdings, Inc. “As our customers tell us every day, asTech helps collision centers improve workflow efficiency so that they can make good on their commitment to the safest possible repair in the least amount of time.”
asTech users have access to more than 400 certified technicians by phone and through its mobile application. They also have the option of subscribing to adasThink, which provides OEM-sourced ADAS identification and calibration instructions. asTech diagnostic reporting capabilities can be seamlessly integrated with market-leading estimatic providers, such as CCC Intelligent Systems and Mitchell International.
For more information on pricing offers for GHRN participating shops, visit asTech.com/allstate.