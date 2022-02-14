Allstate Awards $10,000 to High School Focused on Collision Repair Education

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that Allstate has agreed to fund a $10,000 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grant, which will be awarded to Thornton Fractional High School Center for Academics and Technology in Calumet City, Ill., to improve its collision repair education program. The grant is part of Allstate’s $55,000 donation to CREF in 2021.

“The collision repair industry is in a talent crisis,” said Sandee Lindorfer, outside auto director for Allstate, which has supported the efforts of CREF since 1991. “We need to make sure young people learning these trades have the right tools to advance their careers. One way of doing that is funding schools to help them get access to the right tools and technology to teach students.”

Added CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode, “On behalf of the collision school programs we are able to support through our industry partners, I thank Allstate for their continued support of our efforts. Their generosity extends beyond this monetary donation, which allows us to help collision instructors with their program budget needs, to include providing vehicle donations and volunteering on our Board of Trustees.”