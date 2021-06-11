Connect with us

News

Allstate Partners with Opus IVS

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Allstate sent out the following communication to their Good Hands Repair Network (GHRN) announcing a recommendation of the Opus IVS DriveSafe and ScanSafe products to their GHRN shops:

Advertisement

Attn: Good Hands Repair Network Owners and Managers,

Allstate is committed to ensuring that all customer vehicle repairs are completed safely and in a timely manner. As part of that commitment, Allstate has partnered with Opus IVS to offer our GHRN shops a new optional remote scan service.

Opus IVS provides a unique scan tool offering both quality aftermarket and OEM scan capabilities, utilizing experienced technical support. It is also integrated with Allstate CCC for ease of file documentation.

GHRN shops are not required to use the services offered by Opus IVS. However, should you be interested, Opus IVS is offering their unique scanning service to you with no upfront tool costs or monthly rental fee when the scanning kit is utilized each month. Scanning kit utilization includes at least 10 paid quick scans with reports and an order of at least two paid premium services per kit, per month. These minimum kit requirements are not limited to Allstate-only business.

Advertisement

This partnership will assist our GHRN shops with many of the challenges associated with the changing vehicle technology environment.

Click the following link to learn more: https://www.opusivs.com/allstate-ghrn.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: I-CAR RTS Portal Becomes Mainstay in Collision Industry

News: G&C Auto Body, Allstate and PPG Donate Three Recycled Rides

News: Babcox Media Launches New Contributor Portals

Consolidators: Caliber Announces Sherry Vidal-Brown as Chief People Officer

Advertisement

on

Allstate Partners with Opus IVS

on

Association News

on

People on the Move

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Sponsored Content: Protected: Take the Guessing out of the Paint Conversion Game

News: Allstate Partners with Opus IVS

Products: U-POL Introduces White E-Coat

News: Association News

News: People on the Move
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kia Motors America

Kia Motors America
Contact: Brian CrockerFax: 949-470-2800
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Battling Your Shops Poor Air Supply

Sponsored Content

Life beyond Sublets: In-Shop Scanning, Diagnostics & Calibrations Done Right

Sponsored Content

Traits of a Process Orientated Body Shop
Connect
BodyShop Business