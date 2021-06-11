Allstate Partners with Opus IVS

Allstate sent out the following communication to their Good Hands Repair Network (GHRN) announcing a recommendation of the Opus IVS DriveSafe and ScanSafe products to their GHRN shops:

Attn: Good Hands Repair Network Owners and Managers,

Allstate is committed to ensuring that all customer vehicle repairs are completed safely and in a timely manner. As part of that commitment, Allstate has partnered with Opus IVS to offer our GHRN shops a new optional remote scan service.

Opus IVS provides a unique scan tool offering both quality aftermarket and OEM scan capabilities, utilizing experienced technical support. It is also integrated with Allstate CCC for ease of file documentation.

GHRN shops are not required to use the services offered by Opus IVS. However, should you be interested, Opus IVS is offering their unique scanning service to you with no upfront tool costs or monthly rental fee when the scanning kit is utilized each month. Scanning kit utilization includes at least 10 paid quick scans with reports and an order of at least two paid premium services per kit, per month. These minimum kit requirements are not limited to Allstate-only business.