New AMi Course Teaches Collision Repairers How to Use Enterprise ARMS Automotive Suite

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) recently announced a new online course that teaches the proper use of Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s ARMS Automotive Suite.

The new course, developed by Enterprise, is designed for collision repair specialists to teach them how to use the ARMS program or to improve their functional knowledge of it.

“The new course is a result of AMi’s ongoing collaboration commitment to bring relevant administrative training to the industry,” said AMi President Jeff Peevy. “We appreciate Enterprise for its support and interest in working closely with us.”

The new online course offers one AMi credit hour toward the achievement of the institute’s Customer Service Certificate, and the following professional designations:

  • Accredited Automotive Office Manager (AAOM)
  • Accredited Automotive Manager (AAM)
  • Accredited Master Automotive Manager (AMAM)
  • Accredited Collision-Repair Estimator (ACE) (soon to be released)
  • Accredited Master Collision-Repair Estimator (AMCE) (soon to be released)

In 1994, Enterprise created the Automated Rental Management System (ARMS) to help insurance companies simplify the process of managing replacement rental cars for policyholders.

ARMS data helps collision repair centers increase operating efficiencies, enhance customer service, and streamline communications with insurance companies and customers. The ARMS digital management platform enables repair centers to book rental reservations and send vehicle-status updates to insurance partners and customers. In addition, repair centers can track, measure and forecast labor needs, and generate monthly reports through ARMS.

To sign up for Enterprise ARMS training or other AMi courses, click here.

“Enterprise is proud to work with AMi, and we believe they provide an ideal learning platform for the industry to access training and work toward professional recognition,” said Dan Friedman, assistant vice president for Enterprise Holdings Insurance Division (Collision Industry) in North America.

