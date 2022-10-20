AMN Drivetime Quick Hit: AAPEX 2022

Just in case you weren’t already excited for AAPEX 2022, this AMN Drivetime Quick Hit conversation with Auto Care’s Bill Hanvey and AASA’s Paul McCarthy, co-owners of the AAPEX show, will get you pumped up for this year’s event. AAPEX 2022 will take place Nov. 1-3 in Las Vegas.

In this new format from the AMN Drivetime podcast, host and CEO Bill Babcox sits down with Auto Care’s Bill Hanvey and AASA’s Paul McCarthy for a quick 13-minute chat that runs the gamut from what’s new and exciting at this year’s show to everyone’s favorite watering hole off the show floor.

