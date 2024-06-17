 An Accidental Operator: - BodyShop Business

An Accidental Operator:

From Silent Partner to Dynamic Leader, Selvi Rizk Menard Proves There Is more than One Path to Success in the Collision Repair Industry

Fix Auto
By Fix Auto
Published:

Sponsored by Fix Auto

When Selvi Rizk Menard graduated from college, she went to work for Enterprise in Southern California, her first exposure to the automotive industry. Little did she know that some 20 years later, she would be the owner of Fix Auto Brea and Fix Auto Moreno Valley, leading the collision repair facilities with excellent customer service and high-quality repairs.

The path to this point wasn’t exactly direct, but Menard has charted her course for the future with plans to continue to grow her operations.

“You have to enjoy the ride, even if you are exploring new roads,” said Menard. “It is important to have patience, trust the people around you, and regularly check up on where you are and where you want to be.”

After her stint at Enterprise, Menard was sold on the merits of the automotive industry, and bought a local insurance agency. She also became a silent partner in a collision repair shop in Moreno Valley, CA. Then, in 2009, things changed and she unexpectedly went from silent partner to active owner, running both organizations.

“I was a single mother with a two-year-old son, and now a collision repair facility to run plus an insurance agency,” noted Menard. “I quickly learned it was all about the people and the process. You wear so many hats in this role, so you really need excellent time management skills to keep everything running smoothly.”

Menard sold the insurance agency to focus on her burgeoning collision repair business. She joined Fix Auto USA in 2013, then opened a second location in Brea, CA, in 2018.

“I love Fix Auto USA. The franchise model is a perfect fit for my operations style and my business,” she said. “They touch everything in our business and work to make improvements with us. The collaboration with the other Fix Auto USA owners is amazing – I’m always learning from others in our network.”

One key element of the culture at Fix Auto Moreno Vally and Fix Auto Brea is a legacy of giving back. Menard and her team recently participated in the NABC Recycled Rides® presentation during the Women’s Industry Network Conference in Newport Beach, CA, refurbishing a vehicle for a single mother in need.

“It inspires everyone to participate in something together,” Menard said. “It builds our team and brings us together outside of our daily jobs. We’re looking forward to doing another vehicle soon.”

Menard, who hopes to leave an impact on an industry that has been good to her, offered advice for other women who want to become leaders in the collision repair industry.

“You have to create a balance between work and your life to be successful,” she noted. “It’s critical to set aside time to care for yourself and raise your family. It’s important to give back and nourish your soul. And you have to reflect on the journey you’ve taken and the path that will take you to the goals you’ve set.”

For Selvi Rizk Menard, success is no accident, even if the path to achieve it took some twists and turns.

Visit www.FixAutoUSA.com for more information.

Sponsored by Fix Auto.

