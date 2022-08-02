ANEST IWATA Launches New Spray Guns Kits

ANEST IWATA USA, Inc. has launched two new spray gun kits in Blue and Red Editions featuring the North American exclusive W-400-LV-WBX spray gun. This latest launch promises to fit users’ needs thanks to its versatility and included tools.

While similar, the two kits, Blue Edition and Red Edition, include different accessories based on a user’s needs. The Blue Edition contains the W-400-LV-WBX spray gun (WBX), 1.2-, 1.3- and 1.5-mm nozzle needles, a gravity paint cup, air regulator, spray gun lubricant, brush and wrench. The Red Edition kit includes the WBX spray gun and includes 1.3-, 1.5- and 1.8-mm nozzle needle sizes, a gravity paint cup, air regulator, spray gun lubricant, brush and wrench.

The Blue Edition kit is perfect for very fine to medium viscosity materials including sealers and basecoats. The Red Edition kit is excellent for more general-purpose spraying with small- to large-nozzle needle sizes. The Red Edition kit is made for end-to-end use on projects since it can adapt to fine and heavy coatings.