 ANEST IWATA Launches New Spray Guns Kits
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

ANEST IWATA Launches New Spray Guns Kits

on

Bendpak Introduces New Cool Boss Portable Evaporative Air Coolers

on

Car-O-Liner Introduces PointX II Measuring Tool 

on

Dent Fix Introduces New Body Buggy Rack-Saver
Advertisement
Clearing Up the Confusion: Scanning vs. Calibration

Why Are Repairers So Confused About Scanning & Calibration?

The information is out there, so why are collision repairers so perplexed about scanning and recalibration?

Troubleshooting Vehicle Calibration Failures, Part 4

The environment in your shop could be the reason a calibration failed.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

Consolidators: ABRA Rapid City Hosts Open House Event

Consolidators: CARSTAR Announces New Owner at Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision

Consolidators: CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Blue Ridge, Ga.

Products: ANEST IWATA Launches New Spray Guns Kits

Current Issues

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

ANEST IWATA Launches New Spray Guns Kits

ANEST IWATA has launched two new spray gun kits in Blue and Red Editions featuring the North American exclusive W-400-LV-WBX spray gun.

Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ANEST IWATA USA, Inc. has launched two new spray gun kits in Blue and Red Editions featuring the North American exclusive W-400-LV-WBX spray gun. This latest launch promises to fit users’ needs thanks to its versatility and included tools.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

While similar, the two kits, Blue Edition and Red Edition, include different accessories based on a user’s needs. The Blue Edition contains the W-400-LV-WBX spray gun (WBX), 1.2-, 1.3- and 1.5-mm nozzle needles, a gravity paint cup, air regulator, spray gun lubricant, brush and wrench. The Red Edition kit includes the WBX spray gun and includes 1.3-, 1.5- and 1.8-mm nozzle needle sizes, a gravity paint cup, air regulator, spray gun lubricant, brush and wrench.

The Blue Edition kit is perfect for very fine to medium viscosity materials including sealers and basecoats. The Red Edition kit is excellent for more general-purpose spraying with small- to large-nozzle needle sizes. The Red Edition kit is made for end-to-end use on projects since it can adapt to fine and heavy coatings.

Advertisement

Both kits come with one of ANEST IWATA’s signature spray guns, the WBX, with their proven Split Nozzle technology. The WBX spray gun provides users with a smooth, flat finish. The spray gun operates at a low air pressure with a wide fan pattern, saving painters time and materials. The affordability of the Blue or Red Edition makes this an excellent option for users wanting their dollars to go a long way.

For more information, contact ANEST IWATA USA at (513) 755-3100 or visit anestiwata.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: AirPro Diagnostics Launches Auggie DTS

Products: QuickJack Introduces New 6000ELX Portable Car Lift for EVs

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Stick Light

Products: Dent Fix Spot Annihilator For Easy Spot Weld Removal

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business