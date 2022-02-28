Applications for 2022 SEMA Show Now Available

Applications for the 2022 SEMA Show are now available at semashow.com/buyabooth. The event taking place Nov. 1-4 in Las Vegas is the premier automotive trade event in the world.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Manufacturers of automotive parts and accessories exhibit at the SEMA Show to promote new products, increase brand awareness, generate leads for future orders, build and strengthen relationships through in-person networking, and generate media coverage. “Nothing compares to the SEMA Show,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “There’s a unique energy and mystique about the show that makes it the ideal place for manufacturers to promote their products and raise brand awareness. With buyers and media from all over the world in attendance, exhibitors have unlimited opportunities to engage in meaningful conversations that lead to profitable business partnerships.”

Advertisement

With more than 100,000 professionals in attendance at the 2021 SEMA Show, the event was Las Vegas’ No. 1-attended trade show last year. It also marked the Las Vegas Convention Center’s first full-capacity event since the pandemic. Exhibitors found valuable ROI by participating at the show, with nearly all participants rating their experience as positive and noting that they plan to return in 2022. “In-person interactions have greater meaning today than ever before,” said Gattuso. “The ability to communicate face-to-face, witness a live product demonstration and take a photo with a celebrity is rare. The SEMA Show offers four full days of valuable activity both on and off the show floor.”

Advertisement