Connect with us

News

April Collision Industry Conference Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) announced on Friday, March 13 that it was cancelling its April 8-9 meeting in Jacksonville, Fla., and all the related events associated with it.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

CIC stated that the difficult decision was made with the concerns related to public safety and logistical issues due to corporate travel restrictions. While collision repairers may be disappointed, CIC hopes that they can view this as the right decision given the circumstances.
 
Those who pre-registered will be able to transfer their registration to the July 22 CIC meeting in Philadelphia.
 
CIC recommends that registrants of the April meeting cancel or re-book airfare and hotel reservations as soon as they can. To contact the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel, call (888) 421-1442

The July meeting info is as follows:

July 22-23

  • Sonesta Downtown Rittenhouse Square
  • Reservations: 1-800-766-3782 (block code: 0719COLLISIO (CIC Rate: $185.00)
  • Wednesday 1-5 p.m. / Thursday 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Reception: 6:30 p.m Wednesday

Related meetings will be updated as soon as CIC has that information available to share.

CIC states that they are truly sorry to add to the disruption of our society, but their priority is everyone’s safety and they are truly looking forward to continuing their work in July.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

April Collision Industry Conference Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

on

HD Repair Forum Postponed Amid Evolving Concerns for Health and Safety

on

WIN and BodyShop Business Host Joint Event on Tech Shortage

on

Florida First Responders Learn Skills through NABC F.R.E.E.
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: April Collision Industry Conference Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

News: HD Repair Forum Postponed Amid Evolving Concerns for Health and Safety

News: WIN and BodyShop Business Host Joint Event on Tech Shortage

News: Florida First Responders Learn Skills through NABC F.R.E.E.

Video: VIDEO: Protecting Your Shop from Cyber Attacks
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Symach

Symach
Contact: Rob MurliPhone: 972-658-0716
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Attention: Please Post This Important Safety Information for Your Customers

Sponsored Content

A ROAD MAP FOR AN INDEPENDENT OPERATOR
Connect