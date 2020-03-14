April Collision Industry Conference Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) announced on Friday, March 13 that it was cancelling its April 8-9 meeting in Jacksonville, Fla., and all the related events associated with it.

CIC stated that the difficult decision was made with the concerns related to public safety and logistical issues due to corporate travel restrictions. While collision repairers may be disappointed, CIC hopes that they can view this as the right decision given the circumstances.



Those who pre-registered will be able to transfer their registration to the July 22 CIC meeting in Philadelphia.



CIC recommends that registrants of the April meeting cancel or re-book airfare and hotel reservations as soon as they can. To contact the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel, call (888) 421-1442

The July meeting info is as follows:

July 22-23

Sonesta Downtown Rittenhouse Square

Reservations: 1-800-766-3782 (block code: 0719COLLISIO (CIC Rate: $185.00)

Wednesday 1-5 p.m. / Thursday 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Reception: 6:30 p.m Wednesday

Related meetings will be updated as soon as CIC has that information available to share.

CIC states that they are truly sorry to add to the disruption of our society, but their priority is everyone’s safety and they are truly looking forward to continuing their work in July.