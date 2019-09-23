Aptiv, Hyundai to Form Autonomous Driving Joint Venture

Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group have announced that they will be forming an autonomous driving joint venture. The partnership brings together one of the industry’s most innovative vehicle technology providers and one of the world’s largest vehicle manufacturers.

The joint venture plans to advance the design, development and commercialization of SAE Level 4 and 5 autonomous technologies, furthering the partners’ leadership position in the global autonomous driving ecosystem. The joint venture will begin testing fully driverless systems in 2020 and have a production-ready autonomous driving platform available for robotaxi providers, fleet operators and automotive manufacturers in 2022.

As part of the agreement, Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv will each have a 50 percent ownership stake in the joint venture, valued at a total of $4 billion. Aptiv will contribute its autonomous driving technology, intellectual property and approximately 700 employees focused on the development of scalable autonomous driving solutions. Hyundai Motor Group affiliates – Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis – will collectively contribute $1.6 billion in cash at closing and $400 million in vehicle engineering services, R&D resources and access to intellectual property.

The partnership reinforces the companies’ shared vision of making mobility more safe, green, connected and accessible by advancing the development and commercialization of the highest-performing and safest autonomous vehicles.

“This partnership further strengthens Aptiv’s industry-leading capabilities in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems, vehicle connectivity solutions and Smart Vehicle Architecture,” said Kevin Clark, president and CEO of Aptiv. “Hyundai Motor Group’s cutting-edge engineering and R&D capabilities make them our partner of choice to advance the development of a production-ready autonomous platform.”

Added Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Euisun Chung, “The new joint venture marks the start of a journey with Aptiv toward our common goal of commercializing autonomous driving. The combined capabilities of Aptiv, a leading global technology company, and our group, a global OEM, will create invaluable synergy to lead the autonomous driving landscape.”

The new joint venture will be led by Karl Iagnemma, president of Aptiv autonomous mobility and headquartered in Boston, with technology centers across the U.S. and Asia, including Korea. Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv will each appoint an equal number of directors to govern the joint venture.

The joint venture’s Korea operations will serve as a key technology center as well as a base for vehicle modification and a testing site for autonomous driving mobility service platforms. Hyundai Motor Group’s strong presence in the local automotive market and the country’s world-class 5G infrastructure are anticipated to spur the partnership’s development efforts.