The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced it is applauding the recent veto of House Bill 664 in New Hampshire by Governor Chris Sununu.

Governor Sununu wrote that the bill “limits consumer choice and raises insurance rates without the corresponding increase in safety for our citizens” in his August 15, 2019 veto statement. ARA has vigorously opposed H.B. 664 since its introduction on Jan. 3 for its “disastrous impact” on consumer choice and the utilization of genuine recycled OEM parts.

“ARA appreciates this important executive action taken by Governor Sununu,” said Sandy Blalock, executive director of the ARA. “The governor saw the negative consequences this legislation would have on consumers as well as its anti-competitive nature. We need more acts of leadership like this from our elected officials.”

ARA maintains that OEM repair recommendations are thinly veiled attempts to force recycled OEM parts and other alternative part options out of the market. Earlier this year, ARA adopted a position statement on the issue stating:

ARA supports that industry standards for automotive repairs should be well defined as to the process necessary to assure the vehicle is returned to pre-loss condition as closely as possible.

ARA does not support repair procedures that disallow the usage of OEM recycled parts or denies the consumer choice of what parts are used in the repair of their vehicles.

“ARA would like to thank Governor Sununu for recognizing the genuine value, safety and benefits that each repair part option (recycled, new, aftermarket, remanufactured) provides, even if auto manufacturers refuse to do so,” said Jonathan Morrow, associate president of ARA. “Repair procedures and recommendations that advance only the highest priced parts option (new OEM) are a disservice to consumers nationwide, ignores the expertise and independence of collision repairers, and is a direct attack on the professional automotive recycling industry.”