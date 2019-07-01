ARA Takes Action in Response to NSF’s Exit from Certification Program

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that it is taking immediate steps to mitigate the impact NSF International’s exit from the automotive part certification business will have on the automotive recycling industry.

“ARA recognizes the serious time and finances that many of our members around the country and around the world had already invested in pursuing the NSF Automotive Recycler Certification Program over the past two years,” said Sandy Blalock, executive director of the ARA. “We know the recognition that this accreditation would have provided was especially important for our international members when it comes to electronic commerce. ARA is the only international association representing the professional automotive recycling industry, and we are working diligently to meet the certification needs of all automotive recyclers.”

Added ARA President Jonathan Morrow, “This announcement will have a major impact on the entire automotive parts industry. ARA has always recognized the importance of certification and remains committed to enhancing its Certified Automotive Recycler (CAR) and Gold Seal Programs, as well as meeting the needs of those members seeking further certification and accreditation. We will continue to discuss with industry stakeholders the implications of this announcement from NSF and will continue to provide professional automotive recyclers with a set of standards that will raise the bar for not only their business but the entire industry. We are working swiftly to leverage the knowledge, experience and insight that many of our members contributed to the NSF program into a benefit that can be offered to the membership.”