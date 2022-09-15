 Are You Educating Your Customers on ADAS?
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Are You Educating Your Customers on ADAS?

on

Vehicle Total Loss Settlement Practices: From Bad to Worse

on

Lies and Deception: Defending Your Customers

on

Answering the Phone: Don't Give Your Customers the Runaround
Advertisement

Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: Association News

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands in Florida

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Customer Service

Are You Educating Your Customers on ADAS?

If I owned a collision repair facility and spent all that money on equipment and training, I would go out of my way to tell consumers why my shop was the best choice in the area to restore their vehicles’ safety systems to proper working order.
Advertisement
Jason Stahl

on

Jason Stahl has 28 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 16 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

I saw it the other day. I knew it was only a matter of time. A commercial on YouTube from Safelite about how they’ll “recalibrate your safety systems correctly after replacing your windshield.” 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

That was the first time I’ve seen a commercial trying to educate consumers on front-facing camera calibration. We’ve all seen the commercials on TV during football games or our favorite shows where the young couple gets distracted talking to each other, only to have their car deploy its automatic emergency braking system just in the nick of time before rear-ending a garbage truck. Or automakers touting their advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) that will protect your family. I think we all get that and appreciate what this technology can do for us — at least those of us who don’t own a 2009 Honda Civic with 207,000 miles. Guess I’ll have to stay more on my toes when I’m driving because it’s me and my reactions and nothing else.

Advertisement

I think it’s a good thing to educate consumers on recalibration, although most (except engineers or rocket scientists) probably won’t get it. Again, we don’t want to get too into the weeds with them. I liked Mitch Becker’s analogy in his article, “What Are Your Senses Telling You?” As you drive down the road in your vehicle, you’re using all of your senses to react to the environment around you. A vehicle with ADAS does the same thing.

Do you educate your customers? If I owned a collision repair facility and spent all that money on equipment and training, I would go out of my way to tell them why my shop was the best choice in the area to restore their safety systems to proper working order. Of course, I’d want to make sure, verify and validate that what I was telling them was the truth before uttering that statement. 

Advertisement

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) certification instills confidence in consumers. So does a clean shop, helpful staff, state-of-the-art equipment and constant updates on the progress of their repairs. Pulling back the curtain and educating them does too. And that includes the new computer they just bought — you know, that transportation mechanism on wheels.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Customer Service: Customers: Empathy and Support Go a Long Way

Customer Service: Insurers: How Low Will They Go?

Customer Service: Customer Relations: Is the Customer King in Your Body Shop?

Customer Service: Customer Service at Your Auto Body Shop: Treat the Person Coming Through the Door Like They Matter

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business