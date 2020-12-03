Arizona Body Shop First to Achieve 30 Years of I-CAR Gold Class

I-CAR announced that Eric Auto Center CARSTAR is the world’s first collision repair shop to attain 30 consecutive years in I-CAR’s Gold Class program.

Eric Grossman, owner of Eric Auto Center CARSTAR, shows off his I-CAR plaque commemorating 30 straight years of Gold Class recognition. Achieving and maintaining I-CAR’s Gold Class designation means a business has met the industry’s standard for training that contributes to complete, safe and quality repairs. More than 8,600 shops throughout the country are currently recognized as Gold Class, with Eric’s Auto Center CARSTAR the first in the world to hold that ranking for 30 consecutive years. “It’s helped put our credibility at the door, not only with customers, but with the industry,” said owner Eric Grossman. When Grossman opened his Tucson, Ariz., collision repair shop in 1977, he was eager to do everything possible to provide his business with a competitive leg up, including enrolling in I-CAR’s new Gold Class training recognition program in 1990.

Grossman said achieving this honor comes down to a shop’s goal. “While many things change in business, there’s a certain KPI that comes from having consistency in what you do, what you focus on, invest in and believe in over time. Training and education are that for us. Today, you have to consistently train and expand your knowledge base to fix these new cars.” Added I-CAR Associate Vice President of Marketing & Segment Development Stacey Moellering, “You inspire the inter-industry to raise the bar, not only for each collision repair business striving for complete, safe and quality repairs on behalf of the consumer, but to every technician that enters this industry. I’ve been fortunate to watch your progression when you achieved 25 consecutive years and am thrilled to continue awarding you with this first-ever, continuous 30-year Gold Class distinction. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of I-CAR’s Gold Class program, we celebrate Eric’s Auto Center CARSTAR in its unwavering dedication to this extraordinary commitment.” Over the three decades, Grossman believes his staff has completed “thousands” of courses. “There were plenty of years I wondered if I should continue, but I honestly don’t see how you cannot be [committed to training],” he said. “If you want to do collision repair, you have to be trained. You just have to.”

