The Arizona Business Group, a collective of CARSTAR facilities, were recently honored with the Rookie of the Year award at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Arizona Chapter volunteer reception.

(Left to right) Charles Colmark, executive director, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Arizona Chapter, and Scott Look, owner, CARSTAR T&S Body Works

The Rookie of the Year award is given annually to a corporate supporter who has demonstrated increased or expanded participation and fundraising efforts for Great Strides, the annual charity walk for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“We are grateful for CARSTAR’s enthusiasm and dedication to raise funds, awareness and help advance the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” said Charles Colmark, executive director, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Arizona Chapter. “The group of CARSTAR owners in Arizona has been incredibly impactful, and it is because of companies like CARSTAR we believe that one day CF will stand for ‘cure found.’”

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a fatal genetic disease with no cure. CF causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs. A defective gene causes a thick buildup of mucus in the lungs, pancreas and other organs leading to infections, extensive lung damage, and eventually, respiratory failure.