The Arizona Business Group, a collective of CARSTAR facilities, were recently honored with the Rookie of the Year award at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Arizona Chapter volunteer reception.
The Rookie of the Year award is given annually to a corporate supporter who has demonstrated increased or expanded participation and fundraising efforts for Great Strides, the annual charity walk for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
“We are grateful for CARSTAR’s enthusiasm and dedication to raise funds, awareness and help advance the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” said Charles Colmark, executive director, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Arizona Chapter. “The group of CARSTAR owners in Arizona has been incredibly impactful, and it is because of companies like CARSTAR we believe that one day CF will stand for ‘cure found.’”
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a fatal genetic disease with no cure. CF causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs. A defective gene causes a thick buildup of mucus in the lungs, pancreas and other organs leading to infections, extensive lung damage, and eventually, respiratory failure.
“The evening was extremely education and a little emotional,” said Scott Look, owner, CARSTAR T&S Body Works. “I was grateful to accept this award on our group’s behalf, and this recognition for our fundraising efforts means the world to all of us. We cannot wait for Great Strides 2020 and look forward to surpassing our total raised from last year.”
CARSTAR’s support of the cause started 20 years ago when a franchise partner’s granddaughter was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. The CARSTAR franchise family came together to rally and raise money to fight the disease, and has only accelerated its fundraising efforts since. In total, CARSTAR has raised over $4MM for cystic fibrosis related charities and initiatives.
