ASA Announces New Membership Model

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Automotive Service Association (ASA), the oldest and largest association representing the independent automotive repair industry, announced that it is transitioning to a new and innovative association model leveraging its expansive history to create a single, unified industry voice.

Insights from industry innovation, technology transformations and public policy continue to impact the businesses of ASA members, making it imperative for the association to refine its membership offering to better meet members’ needs. Implementing a new model not only simplifies and expands member benefits around advocacy, education and communication, but will also help drive the association’s impact and influence.

Under the new model, existing state affiliate agreements will be dissolved and a 50-state regional structure will take their place. The re-envisioned regional structure will allow the organization to expand its reach and improve member benefits including advocacy, education, events and training for independent repair shops across the country. Among other changes is a new and improved fee schedule for members. Membership dues will transition to a single monthly subscription at a low rate, effectively solving the disjointed and complicated national and affiliate dues structure of the past.

“We are very excited about the opportunities we see for the Automotive Service Association,” said Fred Hules II, chairman of ASA. “Our Board of Directors is taking the necessary steps to ensure the future of ASA and its members. With the changes occurring in automotive innovation and public policy, it’s critical that the automotive repair industry speaks with one voice. ASA is the voice for automotive repair.”

While this is a significant change for ASA, the organization is still committed to staying true to its roots. The new model will build upon its history of service to members, while opening new doors to future possibilities.

