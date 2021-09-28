ASA Announces New Membership Model

The Automotive Service Association (ASA), the oldest and largest association representing the independent automotive repair industry, announced that it is transitioning to a new and innovative association model leveraging its expansive history to create a single, unified industry voice.

Insights from industry innovation, technology transformations and public policy continue to impact the businesses of ASA members, making it imperative for the association to refine its membership offering to better meet members’ needs. Implementing a new model not only simplifies and expands member benefits around advocacy, education and communication, but will also help drive the association’s impact and influence.

Under the new model, existing state affiliate agreements will be dissolved and a 50-state regional structure will take their place. The re-envisioned regional structure will allow the organization to expand its reach and improve member benefits including advocacy, education, events and training for independent repair shops across the country. Among other changes is a new and improved fee schedule for members. Membership dues will transition to a single monthly subscription at a low rate, effectively solving the disjointed and complicated national and affiliate dues structure of the past.