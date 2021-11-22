ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Great Lakes Region

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has named Mike McManus, association management veteran and sales manager, as the new regional executive director of the Great Lakes Region of ASA. The new role is effective immediately.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Mike McManus, new regional executive director of the Great Lakes Region of ASA In September, ASA, the oldest and largest association representing the independent mechanical and collision shops, announced it is transitioning to a new and innovative association model leveraging its expansive history to create a single, unified industry voice. Under the new model, existing state affiliate agreements will be dissolved, and a 50-state regional structure will take its place. McManus will oversee the Great Lakes Region, which covers the territory of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Advertisement

After getting a marketing degree from Seton Hall University, McManus spent many years in management for Tiffany & Co., the famed jeweler. After other successful sales positions, he became the general manager of the world’s largest Minuteman Press. After his children had grown and finished college, he and his wife moved to Wisconsin where he joined an association management company as executive director, managing six trade associations, one of which is the National Auto Body Council. He was promoted several times, eventually becoming president, while continuing to manage the six trade associations. During the pandemic, he took some time off before applying for this position.

Advertisement