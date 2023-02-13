ASA Asks Shops to Encourage Reps to Join the Vehicle Data Access Caucus

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is asking shops to send a letter to their U.S. House of Representatives members encouraging them to join the newly established Vehicle Data Access Caucus. The U.S. House of Representatives Vehicle Data Caucus is a bipartisan group formed by U.S. Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) and U.S. Congressman Darren Soto (D-FL) to address the issue of vehicle data access.

Representatives Carter and Soto are members of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, which will have jurisdiction for the vehicle data access issue. However, caucus membership is open to all members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

ASA states that vehicle data access is an important issue for independent repair shops that rely on accessing vehicle data to repair their customers’ vehicles safely and effectively. The Vehicle Data Access Caucus will be essential, ASA says, in addressing critical data-access concerns.

In their “Dear Colleague” letter, Reps. Carter and Soto stated, “With tremendous advancements in technology over the last several years, vehicles are generating increasing amounts of data that can be accessed by a variety of sources ranging from in-vehicle ports to wireless transmission. As this vehicle data ecosystem evolves, there are growing questions about what data is accessible, to whom and under what circumstances. Policy and practical issues that must be addressed include who ‘owns’ or controls the vehicle data, who can expand or limit services offered, and who will ensure privacy and cybersecurity.”

“The Vehicle Data Access Caucus represents an opportunity to establish national policy on an issue impacting the daily lives of shops across the U.S.,” said Scott Benavidez, board chairman of ASA. “Independent repair shops conduct 70% of post-warranty repairs, and It is critical that independent repair shops continue to have access to the vehicle data they need to service these cars.”

ASA is encouraging shops to send a letter to their representatives urging them to join the Vehicle Data Access Caucus. To send a letter to your representative, click here.