 ASA Asks Shops to Encourage Reps to Join the Vehicle Data Access Caucus

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

ASA to Shops: Ask Reps to Join Vehicle Data Access Caucus

ASA says the Vehicle Data Access Caucus will be essential in addressing critical data-access concerns.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is asking shops to send a letter to their U.S. House of Representatives members encouraging them to join the newly established Vehicle Data Access Caucus. The U.S. House of Representatives Vehicle Data Caucus is a bipartisan group formed by U.S. Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) and U.S. Congressman Darren Soto (D-FL) to address the issue of vehicle data access.

Related Articles

Representatives Carter and Soto are members of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, which will have jurisdiction for the vehicle data access issue. However, caucus membership is open to all members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

ASA states that vehicle data access is an important issue for independent repair shops that rely on accessing vehicle data to repair their customers’ vehicles safely and effectively. The Vehicle Data Access Caucus will be essential, ASA says, in addressing critical data-access concerns.

In their “Dear Colleague” letter, Reps. Carter and Soto stated, “With tremendous advancements in technology over the last several years, vehicles are generating increasing amounts of data that can be accessed by a variety of sources ranging from in-vehicle ports to wireless transmission. As this vehicle data ecosystem evolves, there are growing questions about what data is accessible, to whom and under what circumstances. Policy and practical issues that must be addressed include who ‘owns’ or controls the vehicle data, who can expand or limit services offered, and who will ensure privacy and cybersecurity.”

“The Vehicle Data Access Caucus represents an opportunity to establish national policy on an issue impacting the daily lives of shops across the U.S.,” said Scott Benavidez, board chairman of ASA. “Independent repair shops conduct 70% of post-warranty repairs, and It is critical that independent repair shops continue to have access to the vehicle data they need to service these cars.”

ASA is encouraging shops to send a letter to their representatives urging them to join the Vehicle Data Access Caucus. To send a letter to your representative, click here.

You May Also Like

Associations

NORTHEAST Recognized Among Top Trade Shows

The AAASP/NJ’s flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, has been named to the Top 100 Trade Shows in the U.S. list by Trade Show Executive magazine. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, has been named to the Top 100 Trade Shows in the U.S. list by Trade Show Executive magazine. 

Trade Show Executive magazine’s Gold 100 honoree list recognizes the top trade shows across all industries that set a gold standard in 2021 by managing to prevail among challenges set forth by the pandemic. Other honorees named include SEMA and AAPEX.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
CIECA to Hold Webinar on New Normal’s Impact on Claims

CIECA’s webinar, “The New, New Normal and the Impact on the Claims & Collision Industry”, is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Releases Statement on Status of RPM Act

Despite strong Congressional backing and support from the racing community, the 2021-2022 Congressional session is ending without passage of the Recognizing the Support of Motorsports (RPM) Act.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Accepting Nominations for Robert E. Peterson Media Award

Presented by the SEMA Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Council, the award honors a member of the print, online or broadcast media who has made a substantial contribution to the industry within the past year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Welcomes Industry to Open Board Meeting

The meeting, which will be held on Jan. 18 from 2-5 p.m. in Palm Springs, Calif., will update repairers on the state of the collision industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program

Innovative thinkers and dynamic presenters are wanted for the 2023 SEMA Show and the association’s year-round virtual education program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/MA Body Shop Wins Appeal Against Travelers

Travelers alleged that Mike’s Auto Body and All Day & Night Towing were engaging in unfair business practices, challenging their rates and other charges.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Announces New OEM Parts Data Benefit through partslink24

partslink24 is a web portal for direct access to over 15 premium OEM part catalogs, including Audi, Porsche, BMW, Land Rover and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Members Jack Wilson and Sal Failla

The AASP/NJ lost two longtime members, supporters and friends in early December: Jack Wilson and Sebastiano “Sal” Failla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers