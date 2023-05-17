 ASA Calls on Texas Legislature to Oppose H.B. 3297

Legislation

ASA Calls on Texas Legislature to Oppose H.B. 3297

ASA says bill would end Texas vehicle safety inspections and make roads less safe.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is calling on the Texas State Senate to oppose House Bill (H.B.) 3297 because this legislation would eliminate the state’s vehicle safety inspection program for non-commercial vehicles.

The State Affairs Committee recently passed H.B. 3297 on a 8-3 vote. However, earlier this legislative session, the Texas Senate Transportation Committee rejected S.B. 684 — a similar bill — by a vote of three in favor and five against. Research, including a study commissioned by the legislature in 2017, unequivocally demonstrates that regular testing of a vehicle’s tires, brakes, windshield wipers, lights and beams, seatbelts and other components plays a critical role in preventing injuries, deaths and loss of property.

The ASA is a longtime supporter of vehicle safety inspections and opposes this bill in addition to legislation that would decrease the required frequency of inspection.

“The Texas Senate has an opportunity to do the right thing for their constituents by not advancing this bill,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative. “Texas has a successful vehicle inspection program that protects the motoring public. This private-public partnership program should not be eliminated. Instead, the legislature should heed its own study’s recommendations and consider adding additional inspection items to the program.”

The ASA thanks its Texan members and allies who contacted their state legislators to educate them on this issue and urge them to oppose the bill. ASA continues to encourage Texas residents to email their State Senators here.

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2900.

