ASA Calls Virtual Annual Business Meeting a Success

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that its annual business meeting held on Oct. 9, held in a virtual format due to COVID-19, was a success.

Originally scheduled for May and delayed due to COVID-19, ASA’s Board of Directors decided to host the event virtually for health and safety concerns.

The meeting included an open board meeting, departmental reports, awards for volunteers and a glimpse of things to come for members present.

“I am proud of the board volunteers and the staff for taking the time and effort to produce this meeting with our members,” said Bob Wills, AAM, chairman of ASA. “This has been unusual for all of us, and it demonstrates the passion everyone has for ASA and the independent repair industry it represents, which is continually demonstrated by our affiliates as well. As we close out the year, I’m proud of the challenges we’ve overcome together in 2020 and look forward to our virtual event kicking off in the first quarter of 2021.”

A highlight during the 90-minute event was ASA’s annual awards presentation. Winners included:

  • Alpha Award: Jeff Buckley, My Father’s Shop, Midlothian (presented by Mechanical Operations Committee Division Director Tom Piippo, AMAM)
  • Phoenix Award: Scott Benevidez, AMAM, Mr. B’s Paint & Body Shop Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico (presented by Collision Operations Committee Division Director Mike LeVasseur)
  • Legislative Award: Chris Ramirez, RR/C Collision Center, Casper, Wyoming (presented by Washington D.C. representative Bob Redding)
  • Affiliate of the Year: ASA Florida – Mary Steele, AMAM, Stuart, Fla. (presented by ASA Member Services Director Blair Calvo)
  • Benefit Provider of the Year: Dell Technologies – Steven Shipe (presented by ASA President/Executive Director Ray Fisher, AMAM)
  • Communicator of the Year: Maryann Croce, Croce’s Transmission Specialists, Norwalk, Conn. (presented by Doug Myers, ASA Marketing & Communications)
  • Chairman Award of Excellence: Roy Schnepper, AMAM, Butler’s Collision Inc., Roseville, Mich. (presented by Chairman Bob Wills, AAM)

For more information on ASA, visit ASAshop.org.

