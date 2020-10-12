The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that its annual business meeting held on Oct. 9, held in a virtual format due to COVID-19, was a success.

Originally scheduled for May and delayed due to COVID-19, ASA’s Board of Directors decided to host the event virtually for health and safety concerns.

The meeting included an open board meeting, departmental reports, awards for volunteers and a glimpse of things to come for members present.

“I am proud of the board volunteers and the staff for taking the time and effort to produce this meeting with our members,” said Bob Wills, AAM, chairman of ASA. “This has been unusual for all of us, and it demonstrates the passion everyone has for ASA and the independent repair industry it represents, which is continually demonstrated by our affiliates as well. As we close out the year, I’m proud of the challenges we’ve overcome together in 2020 and look forward to our virtual event kicking off in the first quarter of 2021.”

A highlight during the 90-minute event was ASA’s annual awards presentation. Winners included:

Alpha Award: Jeff Buckley, My Father’s Shop, Midlothian (presented by Mechanical Operations Committee Division Director Tom Piippo, AMAM)

For more information on ASA, visit ASAshop.org.