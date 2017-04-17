The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has issued a position statement on pre- and post-repair diagnostic scanning, which has become one of the hottest topics in the collision repair industry.

“The Automotive Service Association supports the electronic scanning of all vehicles prior to and after collision repairs are completed in order to ensure that all potential damage has been identified to achieve a safe and complete repair,” the association asserts in its position statement. “ASA will maintain this position until such time as the vehicle manufacturers identify the specific years, makes, models and scenarios where such scanning is not necessary.”

Scott Benavidez, director of the association’s Collision Operations Committee, noted that the statement is consistent with recent position statements from General Motors, Audi, Honda, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, Nissan and the Equipment and Tool Institute.

“ASA also supports full disclosure and a customer’s written acknowledgement of the diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) identified by the scans, along with documenting and informing the customer of other issues with the vehicle that are not related to the accident, but where a DTC is present,” added Dan Risley, president and executive director of the Automotive Service Association.

In addition to announcing its official position statement, the association unveiled a dedicated landing page on its website that lists all of the OEM position statements.