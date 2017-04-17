Body Shop Business
Scanning/Automotive Service Association
ago

ASA Expresses Support for Pre- and Post-Repair Vehicle Scanning

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

U.S. Navy Veteran, Family of Cancer Victim Receive Recycled Rides Vehicles

Australian SaaS Provider Infomedia Launches Online Parts-Ordering System for Fiat Chrysler Dealers and Body Shops

Maserati Approves Chief Collision Repair Equipment for Certified Body Shop Program

French Startup Navya to Build Autonomous Shuttle Buses in Michigan

Energy Department Announces $19.4 Million Investment in Advanced Vehicle Technologies

Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

Video Explains Why Consumers Shouldn’t Let Insurers Dictate Where Car Is Repaired

Former Auto Body Office Assistant Gets Two Years in Prison for Embezzlement

Road Rage Leads to Wicked Collision in Southern California

You’ve Been Slimed! Hagfish Truck Triggers Creepy Collision in Oregon

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has issued a position statement on pre- and post-repair diagnostic scanning, which has become one of the hottest topics in the collision repair industry.

“The Automotive Service Association supports the electronic scanning of all vehicles prior to and after collision repairs are completed in order to ensure that all potential damage has been identified to achieve a safe and complete repair,” the association asserts in its position statement. “ASA will maintain this position until such time as the vehicle manufacturers identify the specific years, makes, models and scenarios where such scanning is not necessary.”

Scott Benavidez, director of the association’s Collision Operations Committee, noted that the statement is consistent with recent position statements from General Motors, Audi, Honda, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, Nissan and the Equipment and Tool Institute.

“ASA also supports full disclosure and a customer’s written acknowledgement of the diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) identified by the scans, along with documenting and informing the customer of other issues with the vehicle that are not related to the accident, but where a DTC is present,” added Dan Risley, president and executive director of the Automotive Service Association.

In addition to announcing its official position statement, the association unveiled a dedicated landing page on its website that lists all of the OEM position statements.

 

Show Full Article