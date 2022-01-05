 ASA Focuses on Key Membership Initiatives for 2022
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

ASA Focuses on Key Membership Initiatives for 2022

on

SEMA Announces Retirement of CEO Chris Kersting

on

SEMA Young Executives Network (YEN) Announces Rebrand

on

SCRS to Host Open Board Meeting Jan. 19
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL's Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant, which is ideal for a variety of automotive, marine and industrial applications.

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

MORE POST

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

Trending Now

Associations: ASA Focuses on Key Membership Initiatives for 2022

Associations: SEMA Announces Retirement of CEO Chris Kersting

Consolidators: Classic Collision Opens New Location in Colorado

News: BASF Releases 2021 Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

ASA Focuses on Key Membership Initiatives for 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has officially launched its new and innovative organizational model.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

ASA shifted to its new organizational structure as a result of a complex affiliate dues structure. Realizing the need for a more simplified model, ASA implemented the changes, making it easy and more convenient for shops to join and have a better membership experience.

Blair Calvo, ASA’s vice president of Regional Services and interim executive director, said the new model will allow ASA to continue its strong advocacy efforts at the state, local and national levels. ASA is the only trade association representing independent repairers with full-time representation in Washington, D.C.

“Removing the hurdles to joining will make it easier for other mechanical and collision facilities to join, which will help strengthen our numbers and influence on important legislative issues such as data access, electric vehicles, state vehicle inspections and others,” said Calvo.

Advertisement

In addition to its legislative initiatives, the association will be focused on expanding its educational opportunities at the regional and national levels including these upcoming events:

  • ASA Mountain Region: Jan. 21-22, 2022 – Summit: Training to New Heights will be taking place in Denver.
  • ASA Southeast Region Live: Jan. 29 – Will be taking place in Jacksonville, Fla., and will feature technical and management training by Eric Ziegler, Rick White and Mike Cleary. The training is highly personalized and will be delivered in small, actionable steps that owners and their teams can implement right away.

At the national level, ASA has a lineup of Webinar Wednesday topics and monthly releases of the Technology & Telematics Forum Podcast.

Advertisement

More regional events are being added to the calendar regularly.

“We understand that continuing to learn and grow is key to success as a business owner,” said Fred Hules Jr., chairman of ASA. “ASA is proud to be the strongest and most established organization to provide valuable educational opportunities to help owners and their teams. As a business owner, I personally benefit from the training ASA provides. I’m excited to lead and be a part of helping our members run their businesses with confidence and great success.”

To learn more about the new and improved ASA, visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: SEMA Launches New Online Education Library for Auto Pros

Associations: AASP/NJ to Present OEM Certification Success Seminar in January

Associations: Reed Appraisers Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Associations: ASA’s New Regional Model Expansion Continues

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business