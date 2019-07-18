ASA Joins Important Panel to Discuss Data Access

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that Robert Redding, its Washington, D.C., representative, recently sat down with Frank Leutz of Desert Car Care of Chandler, Brin Kline of Assured Auto Works and Carm Capriotto of Remarkable Results Radio to discuss data access. (To listen to the full podcast, click here.)

The technology and systems in today’s vehicles are becoming increasingly advanced. Yet, in order to diagnose and repair these advanced systems, independent repair shops need to be able to access critical vehicle data.



Kline and Leutz, both independent repair shop owners, discussed the importance of shops having access to data in a timely manner.



ASA has been a longtime advocate of data accessibility. The recent Remarkable Results program is part of ASA’s ongoing activities to keep repairers informed about the data access issues.



Another way that ASA is engaging repairers on this important issue is through its 6th Annual Technology and Telematics Forum (TTF) to be held Sept. 12 in Troy, Mich. ASA is partnering with the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers to host the one-day event. By attending TTF, you can keep up with the changes coming so you can stay informed and prepared.



The forum will address the following questions by industry leaders, innovators and technology developers:

What is at stake for repairers with these new technologies?

What are current data access and cybersecurity solutions?

How can I apply this info to my shop today?

To register for TTF, click here. The early-bird deadline is July 19. Members pay $79 for registration and nonmembers pay $99. After July 19, prices go up to $99 for members and $129 for nonmembers.

