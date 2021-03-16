ASA Launches New ASA X50 Virtual Training Event

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced it has launched a new virtual conference and expo called ASA X50 with the theme of “Driving Business Forward.” Registration is now live for the event scheduled for April 30-May 1.

The two-day agenda is packed with more than 50 sessions for shop owners, managers, service advisors, technicians and collision professionals. Taught by the leading automotive instructors from the mechanical and collision fields, attendees can expect to gain valuable new information. ASA worked closely with its OEM partners such as GM, Mitsubishi and Nissan to deliver the latest training information on electric vehicles and ADAS.

To register, click here. ASA is offering both member and nonmember rates and invites all mechanical service and collision and repair professionals to take advantage of this value-packed opportunity.

“The goal with ASA X50 is to build on the success of every automotive professional who attends,” said Ray Fisher, AMAM, president/executive director of ASA. “Our engaging platform will provide attendees with an inviting experience to learn from and interact with instructors, sponsors and their peers in a way that uses technology to strengthen their networks and build their industry knowledge.”

Besides the live virtual event, attendees will have access to course content on demand for 30 days after.

What attendees can expect from ASA X50:

Virtual expo provides a “walkaround” experience where attendees can access show specials, downloadable sales flyers, videos and digital links

Connect in live one-on-one text or video chat

Participate in live group video discussions

Helpful panel discussions from industry experts and leaders on relevant and timely topics

Fun interactions with peers by participating in the gamification experience

Share ideas and collaborate in new ways that will enhance the virtual experience rather than distract from it

“We’re excited to provide a unique experience for every mechanical and collision professional who attends, tapping into the training knowledge of leading instructors who are excited to deliver quality training through a virtual platform like no other,” said Diana DeLeon, co-chair of ASA X50 and executive director of ASA-Arizona, one of several affiliates involved in the event.