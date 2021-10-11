Connect with us

ASA Offers New Consumer Education Videos on ADAS

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

As part of October’s Be Car Care Aware Month, the Automotive Service Association (ASA) is offering its member-shops several new resources – including videos – to help educate consumers on the importance of car care.

ASA released the new videos to educate consumers on the importance of scanning and calibration regarding ADAS and also brake replacement parts. More videos will be released throughout the month in celebration of Car Care Month.

“By providing these new resources to our members, we want to arm them with information and the educational tools they need to help their customers make more informed decisions on repairs and service,” said Ray Fisher, AMAM, president of ASA. “Beyond just telling their customers, these resources are showing them. We hope our shops will use the videos to promote greater safety and driving confidence.”

In addition, ASA is offering a unique branding opportunity to its member-shops. ASA shops can receive a marketing flyer customized with their shop logo and contact information to share with visitors to their shop. The flyer provides helpful vehicle care tips concerning:

  • Safety
  • Visibility
  • Traction
  • Performance

“Our member-shops love this branding opportunity because they are getting a professional and helpful marketing piece completely free,” said Blair Calvo, vice president of regional services for ASA. “They can use the flyer to educate their customers on how drivability and safety can be impacted as the seasons change. By providing all of these resources, our member-shops can serve as their customers’ partners in making the best decision possible. We look forward to providing even more resources like this in the future.”

To request a copy of the flyer, click here.

To access the videos, visit ASA’s Consumer Resource section here.

