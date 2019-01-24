ASA Partners with Kukui

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that it has joined forces with Kukui as its latest sponsored benefit provider. ASA sponsored benefit provider companies provide special-priced member services and products to ASA members to help offset their everyday business costs.

Kukui provides businesses a custom marketing website platform that integrates with each business’ point-of-sale system. This provides Kukui’s clients with quantitative data showing their return on investment, the number of new clients based on their POS system, statistics revealing their customer retention rate, and areas to improve their business through the tracking of phone calls, appointment forms and feedback from customer reviews.

“Throughout my career, I have been personally impressed with ASA,” said Todd Westerlund, CEO of Kukui. “The organization has stood as a stalwart of leadership in the service and repair industry. Being able to add Kukui’s member benefit to the long list of outstanding supporters is an honor.”

Thanks to the ASA-Kukui agreement, ASA members will receive:

An annual rebate of $295 to apply toward the cost of national membership in ASA

An annual savings of $1,800 when they sign up for the Kukui program

A 50 percent discount on a one-time setup fee

For more information about this new member benefit, visit Kukui’s profile at ASA.savings4members.com, an online benefits portfolio. Those interested can also get an in-depth look at the Kukui benefit by watching this online webinar at http://bit.ly/ASA_kukuiwebinar. To take advantage of this special offer, shops must be members of ASA.

“This benefit alone will cover the annual dues for those members taking advantage of the Kukui program and continue the ASA tradition of offering world-class benefits to our members,” said Ray Fisher, president of ASA. “We’re proud to welcome Kukui to the ASA family.”

Added ASA Vice President of Industry Relations Tony Molla, “We are excited and pleased to have Kukui join the ASA partner companies offering outstanding benefits to our ASA member-shops.”