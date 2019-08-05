ASA Photo Contest to Focus on ‘Best Bay Area’

Have an outstanding “Bay Area” in your shop? ASA recently announced a new photo contest in a series of competitions aimed at bringing positive attention to service and repair shops in the United States.

“Our first contest was a major success,” ASA executive director Ray Fisher said, referring to ASA’s “Best Waiting Area” contest. “We expect this one to be equally or more successful.”

Entries will be accepted through Saturday, Aug. 31. To enter, CLICK HERE.

Winners will be announced the week of Sept. 9.

After this contest is completed, ASA – in conjunction with the new AutoInc.org – has plans for additional contests to spotlight specific areas of shops.

Leona Dalavai Scott, marketing and communications director for ASA, added that the popular photo contest has returned to “shine a positive light” on the industry and extend ASA’s outreach to nonmember shops.

One of the new multimedia features of the AutoInc.org website is slideshow galleries. The contest will allow ASA to showcase all entries through its slideshow gallery that visitors to the site love. ASA hopes that by featuring shops’ “bay areas” on its publication website, it will inspire and encourage other facilities across the country.

