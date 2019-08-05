Body Shop Business
News/Industry Associations
ago

ASA Photo Contest to Focus on ‘Best Bay Area’

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

ASA Photo Contest to Focus on ‘Best Bay Area’

Cruise Postpones Release of Driverless Taxi Service

Submissions Open for Profiles of Body Shop Success

Genstar Capital to Acquire Majority Stake in OEConnection from Providence Equity

CIECA Names Ed Weidmann Interim Executive Director

Survey: Growing Percentage of Shops Billing and Being Paid for "R+R+I"

Louisiana Anti-Steering Bill Signed into Law

ZF Demos Pre-crash External Side Airbag System

Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires 16-Store MSO in New York

Mitchell Partners with Drew Technologies for OEM Scanning and Remote Diagnostic Support

Have an outstanding “Bay Area” in your shop? ASA recently announced a new photo contest in a series of competitions aimed at bringing positive attention to service and repair shops in the United States.

“Our first contest was a major success,” ASA executive director Ray Fisher said, referring to ASA’s “Best Waiting Area” contest. “We expect this one to be equally or more successful.”

Entries will be accepted through Saturday, Aug. 31. To enter, CLICK HERE.

Winners will be announced the week of Sept. 9.

After this contest is completed, ASA – in conjunction with the new AutoInc.org – has plans for additional contests to spotlight specific areas of shops.

Leona Dalavai Scott, marketing and communications director for ASA, added that the popular photo contest has returned to “shine a positive light” on the industry and extend ASA’s outreach to nonmember shops.

One of the new multimedia features of the AutoInc.org website is slideshow galleries. The contest will allow ASA to showcase all entries through its slideshow gallery that visitors to the site love. ASA hopes that by featuring shops’ “bay areas” on its publication website, it will inspire and encourage other facilities across the country.

Show Full Article