 ASA Releases Episode 2 of Technology and Telematics Podcast
Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros visit Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

The Current State of Auto Body Consolidation (VIDEO)

Where do we now stand with the buying and selling of collision repair facilities?

Associations

ASA Releases Episode 2 of Technology and Telematics Podcast

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that the second episode of the Technology and Telematics (TTF) Podcast series, A Changing Fleet, is now live on the podcast channel and Taking the Hill page of the ASA website.

This episode features a presentation by Mark Allen, the Collision Programs and Workshop Equipment Manager for Audi of America, discussing best practices for both mechanical and collision shops safely and effectively performing repair and maintenance for electric vehicles (EVs), including:

  • Necessary education and training for service repair professionals working on EVs in shops
  • Safety precautions and protocols for de-energizing high voltage systems, and recommended uniform and tools to be used while repairing EVs
  • Recommendations for safe layout and architecture of shops repairing EVs, and necessary equipment for the repair, transport and disposal of EV batteries
  • The availability and accessibility of OEM repair procedures to all shop owners, including repair procedures for electric vehicles

“We really appreciate Mark’s participation in the Technology and Telematics Podcast Series,” said Fred Hules II, chairman of ASA. “Mark is a respected name in the automotive industry, and this presentation gives unique insight into the safety precautions that we as shop owners need to be adhering to as we work on electric vehicles.”

The Technology and Telematics Forum Podcast, hosted by ASA in partnership with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, features a variety of industry experts discussing the transition to an “all-electric” automotive future.

To listen to episode two, click here.

Register here to receive future Technology and Telematics podcast news and episode releases.

