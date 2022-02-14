ASA Releases Episode 2 of Technology and Telematics Podcast

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that the second episode of the Technology and Telematics (TTF) Podcast series, A Changing Fleet, is now live on the podcast channel and Taking the Hill page of the ASA website.

Click Here to Read More

This episode features a presentation by Mark Allen, the Collision Programs and Workshop Equipment Manager for Audi of America, discussing best practices for both mechanical and collision shops safely and effectively performing repair and maintenance for electric vehicles (EVs), including:

Necessary education and training for service repair professionals working on EVs in shops

Safety precautions and protocols for de-energizing high voltage systems, and recommended uniform and tools to be used while repairing EVs

Recommendations for safe layout and architecture of shops repairing EVs, and necessary equipment for the repair, transport and disposal of EV batteries

The availability and accessibility of OEM repair procedures to all shop owners, including repair procedures for electric vehicles

“We really appreciate Mark’s participation in the Technology and Telematics Podcast Series,” said Fred Hules II, chairman of ASA. “Mark is a respected name in the automotive industry, and this presentation gives unique insight into the safety precautions that we as shop owners need to be adhering to as we work on electric vehicles.”