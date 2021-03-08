On behalf of the combined efforts from industry associations, collision repair professionals, scan tool providers and various subject matter experts, the Automotive Service Association (ASA), the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers (AASP) acknowledge the act of scanning a vehicle using a qualified scan tool as a necessary and not-included operation that is legitimately expressed on a repair order with either a fixed cost, in labor hours and/or set dollar amount.

All other procedures necessary to correctly and safely identify and address a vehicle’s electronic system faults or diagnostic trouble codes (DTC)s are considered additional operations and not included in the scanning operation. This includes but is not limited to:

Prepping the vehicle for a scan

Researching, verifying and documenting manufacturers’ data

Vehicle diagnostics

Systems programming

Systems initialization

ADAS calibrations

Test driving

Definitions

Scanning is defined as a mechanical operation to connect a qualified diagnostic scan tool into an OBD-II port or other communication ports in order to retrieve all diagnostic trouble codes (DTC)s using the most current, available OEM information to ensure a proper and safe repair.

Qualified scan tools are defined as devices approved by the vehicle’s manufacturer (OEM) to provide a repair technician access to the status of the vehicle’s sub-systems. OEM-approved scan tools are specific to each OEM and have the complete suite of capabilities as determined by their service engineering groups.

These devices are:

Used to query, display and document all vehicles’ control system networks (through security gateways if applicable)

Capable of identifying all equipped electronic control units (ECUs)

Capable of identifying all DTCs

Capable of generating a report

Scan tools are manufactured in a variety of hardware and software configurations, including PC/laptop-based software application tools connected with a vehicle’s communication interface, to handheld (embedded) tools with built in interfaces and software.