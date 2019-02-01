ASA Supports New Hampshire OE Repair Procedure Legislation

The New Hampshire House of Representatives Committee on Commerce and Consumer Affairs held a hearing on House Bill 664, which addresses the issue of OEM repair procedures. This week, the Automotive Service Association (ASA) issued a press release supporting this legislation.

HB 664 states, “An insurer shall reimburse a repairer for all repairs if a repairer follows original equipment manufacturer recommended collision repair procedures, recommendations, or service bulletins, while repairing a vehicle.”

ASA says a number of states are considering OEM repair procedure legislation in 2019. During the NACE Automechanika show in Atlanta last summer, ASA and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers announced an effort to have OEM repair procedure policy addressed in state legislatures. For 2019, New Hampshire is one of the first states to start the process of making OEM repair procedure policy law. Additional states are considering similar legislation for 2020, according to ASA.

In a letter to the committee, ASA Washington, D.C., representative Bob Redding noted, “House Bill 664 addresses an issue of concern for consumers and repairers. The Seebachan v. John Eagle Collision Center decision reminded collision repairers of the importance of having proper repair procedures. The original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) repair procedures are the logical repair processes to be followed. To be clear, ASA does not support the use of OEM parts only. ASA’s interest is in requiring the industry to adhere to a set of repair procedures that assure the best opportunity for vehicle safety on our highways. House Bill 664 calls for vehicle repair standards requiring insurers’ ‘reimburse a repairer for all repairs if a repairer follows original equipment manufacturer recommended collision repair procedures, recommendations, or service bulletins while repairing a vehicle.’ This legislation ensures that the state of New Hampshire has done as much as possible to protect consumers and small businesspersons in the repair chain following an accident.”

To see the letter in its entirety, click here.

For more information, visit ASA’s legislative website, TakingTheHill.com.