 ASA Webinar Discusses Advanced Clean Cars II, Service Info and Data
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

ASA Webinar Discusses Advanced Clean Cars II, Service Info and Data

on

AASP/NJ Fall Kickoff Event Features Education, Fun

on

SCRS Announces New Health Plan for Members

on

AASP/NJ Fall Kickoff Meeting Mixes Car Enthusiasm, Education
Advertisement

Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

MORE POST

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

Trending Now

News: NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Three St. Louis Veterans

Associations: ASA Webinar Discusses Advanced Clean Cars II, Service Info and Data

News: NABC Gateway Pars for Cars Golf Outing a Success

News: SUN Collision Offers Discounted Pricing for CARS Members 

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

ASA Webinar Discusses Advanced Clean Cars II, Service Info and Data

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) hosted a bonus webinar on Friday for a conversation with Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative, and Steve Douglas, vice president for Energy and Environment at the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. The webinar was focused on the recent California Air Resource Board (CARB) Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC-II) regulations and what these will mean for independent repair shops across the U.S.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Last month, CARB approved the historic Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, which will rapidly scale down light-duty passenger car, truck and SUV emissions starting with the 2026 model year to reach the state goal of all new vehicles sold in California be zero-emissions by 2035. Most notably for independent repair shops, the Advanced Clean Cars II regulations require the same access and disclosure for zero-emission vehicles that are required for current internal combustion engine vehicles under the California Service Information Regulations.

Advertisement

During the webinar, Douglas outlined the history behind the Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, including the advent of the on-board diagnostic port (OBD-II) that independent repair shops use to access emission information for vehicles. The ACC-II regulations require zero-emission vehicles to have a standardized data connector and use standardized communication protocols and tooling to reprogram electronic control units (ECUs). 

The conversation also included important insights into the timing and development of widespread electric vehicle deployment. While electric vehicles currently only make up about 6% of the new vehicle sales in the U.S., auto manufacturers are making huge investments in EV development to try and meet the goals for deployment set forth by the California Air Resource Board and by the Biden Administration. Douglas reaffirmed the importance that shops make investments in electric vehicle training and tools to prepare for the upcoming changes. 

Advertisement

The webinar concluded with a discussion on the longstanding relationship between ASA and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. In his closing remarks, Douglas noted that independent repair shops conduct 70% of post-warranty repairs and are an essential partner for automakers. With the new ACC-II regulations and the transition to electric vehicles, the collaboration between the automakers and independent repair shops is more important than ever. 

Watch the full webinar here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: SEMA Announces Scholarship and Loan Forgiveness Winners

Associations: Bill Brower of Solera Joins CIECA Board of Trustees

Associations: CIECA Forms Artificial Intelligence Committee

Associations: SEMA Opens Registration for Battle of the Builders

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business