ASE Announces 2022 Award Winners - BodyShop Business

ASE Announces 2022 Award Winners
The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced its award winners for 2022.
“We want to congratulate all of the award winners and wish them continued success in their respective careers,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “We had a tremendous group of nominees, and they all were deserving of this recognition.”
Big O Tires/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year
- Steven Whittenberg (Jefferson City, Mo.)
BMW/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Michael Hanson (Shelby Township, Mich.)
BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year
- Thomas Alderman (Ocala, Fla.)
The Bosch Automotive Service and Maintenance Module/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Paul Polis (Ham Lake, Minn.)
The Bosch Diesel Workshop/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Brent Ordway (Dothan, Ala.)
The eXtra Program/ASE Technician of the Year
- John Weber III (Dayton, Ohio)
Bridgestone Retail Operations/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Scot East (Prosper, Texas)
Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year
- Juwan Willis (Pontiac, Mich.)
CCAR/Electude/ASE Instructor of the Year
- Sara Heller (Branchburg, N.J.)
Cengage Learning/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- David Rodriguez (Twin Falls, Idaho)
Delco Remy/ASE M/H Truck Electrical/Electronic Systems Technician of the Year
- Mark Ehlers (Lisle, Ill.)
First Student/ASE Master School Bus Technician of the Year
- Brock Hollingsworth (Coffeyville, Kan.)
First Transit/ASE Master Transit Bus Technician of the Year
- Raul Rivera (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
First Vehicle Services/ASE Master Automobile and M/H Truck Technician of the Year
- Daniel Williams (Longview, Texas)
Freightliner/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year
- Travis Neimoth (Lincoln, Neb.)
Gates Tools for Schools/ASE Instructor of the Year
- Michael Thomason (Lawton, Okla.)
Gates/ASE Master Automobile + L1 Technician of the Year
- Zachary Ashton (Applegate, Calif.)
GM/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Frank Tiedt (Milwaukee, Wis.)
GM/ASE Parts Consultant of the Year
- Eddie Yarborough (Sanford, N.C.)
GM/ASE Service Consultant of the Year
- Jere Price (St. Louis, Mo.)
Acura/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- John Rodriguez (Sherman Oaks, Calif.)
Honda/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Scott Hemsley (Walnut Creek, Calif.)
I-CAR Platinum/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year
- Brian Toltzmann (Hoffman Estates, Ill.)
Midas International/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Lorenzo Ramos (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
Mitchell1/ASE Educator of the Year
- Nathaniel Nie (Mission Viejo, Calif.)
Motor Age/ASE Master Automobile + L1 Technician of the Year
- Justin Bennett (Statesville, N.C.)
NAPA/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Margarette Langdon-Lewis (Belfast, Maine)
Navistar/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year
- John Schick IV (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Navistar/ASE Master School Bus Technician of the Year
- Anthony DeCicco (Exton, Pa.)
Infiniti/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Gary Kulinec (Peoria, Ariz.)
Nissan/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Dennis Corson (Augusta, Maine)
NTB/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Jacob Boone (Washington, Mo.)
Pep Boys/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Michael Todd Cooper (Hemet, Calif.)
Pronto/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- John Myers (Corona, Calif.)
Car-O-Liner/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year
- Gary Hughes (Howell, N.J.)
NEXIQ/Snap-on/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year
- Adam Vershon (Springfield, Mass.)
Snap-on/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Jason Rogers (Alamosa, Colo.)
SpeeDee Oil Change and Auto Service/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Jerry Blasingame (Vallejo, Calif.)
Stellantis/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Leon Morris (Easley, S.C.)
Stellantis/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year
- Ted Hayes (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
Subaru University/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year
- David Fleck (Beaverton, Ore.)
Subaru/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- David Nichols (Minnetonka, Minn.)
TechNet Professional/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Todd Heiberger (Santa Fe, New Mexico)
TechNet Professional/ASE Service Consultant of the Year
- David James (Grand Junction, Colo.)
Tire Kingdom/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Kenneth Vieira (Hollywood, Fla.)
Toyota/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Stephen Keeney (Maplewood, Minn.)
Lexus/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Randal Nielsen (Mobile, Ala.)
Toyota/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year
- Gabriel Qahtani (Melbourne, Fla.)
Lexus/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year
- Ron Efken (Schaumburg, Ill.)
TravelCenters of America/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year
- Nicholas Barajas (Madison, Ga.)
USAF/GM/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- SrA Joshua S. Bright (Hurlburt Field, Fla.)
ZF Aftermarket/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year
- Andrew Jensen (St. Ignatius, Mich.)
For more information about ASE, visit ase.com.