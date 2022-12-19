ASE Announces 2022 Award Winners - BodyShop Business

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced its award winners for 2022.

Click Here to Read More

The 2022 ASE award winners

“We want to congratulate all of the award winners and wish them continued success in their respective careers,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “We had a tremendous group of nominees, and they all were deserving of this recognition.”

Big O Tires/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year

Steven Whittenberg (Jefferson City, Mo.)

BMW/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Michael Hanson (Shelby Township, Mich.)

BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year

Thomas Alderman (Ocala, Fla.)

The Bosch Automotive Service and Maintenance Module/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Paul Polis (Ham Lake, Minn.)

The Bosch Diesel Workshop/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Brent Ordway (Dothan, Ala.)

The eXtra Program/ASE Technician of the Year

John Weber III (Dayton, Ohio)

Bridgestone Retail Operations/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Scot East (Prosper, Texas)

Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year

Juwan Willis (Pontiac, Mich.)

CCAR/Electude/ASE Instructor of the Year

Sara Heller (Branchburg, N.J.)

Cengage Learning/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

David Rodriguez (Twin Falls, Idaho)

Delco Remy/ASE M/H Truck Electrical/Electronic Systems Technician of the Year

Mark Ehlers (Lisle, Ill.)

First Student/ASE Master School Bus Technician of the Year

Brock Hollingsworth (Coffeyville, Kan.)

First Transit/ASE Master Transit Bus Technician of the Year

Raul Rivera (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

First Vehicle Services/ASE Master Automobile and M/H Truck Technician of the Year

Daniel Williams (Longview, Texas)

Freightliner/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

Travis Neimoth (Lincoln, Neb.)

Gates Tools for Schools/ASE Instructor of the Year

Michael Thomason (Lawton, Okla.)

Gates/ASE Master Automobile + L1 Technician of the Year

Zachary Ashton (Applegate, Calif.)

GM/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Frank Tiedt (Milwaukee, Wis.)

GM/ASE Parts Consultant of the Year

Eddie Yarborough (Sanford, N.C.)

GM/ASE Service Consultant of the Year

Jere Price (St. Louis, Mo.)

Acura/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

John Rodriguez (Sherman Oaks, Calif.)

Honda/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Scott Hemsley (Walnut Creek, Calif.)

I-CAR Platinum/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year

Brian Toltzmann (Hoffman Estates, Ill.)

Midas International/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Lorenzo Ramos (Greenwood Village, Colo.)

Mitchell1/ASE Educator of the Year

Nathaniel Nie (Mission Viejo, Calif.)

Motor Age/ASE Master Automobile + L1 Technician of the Year

Justin Bennett (Statesville, N.C.)

NAPA/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Margarette Langdon-Lewis (Belfast, Maine)

Navistar/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

John Schick IV (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Navistar/ASE Master School Bus Technician of the Year

Anthony DeCicco (Exton, Pa.)

Infiniti/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Gary Kulinec (Peoria, Ariz.)

Nissan/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Dennis Corson (Augusta, Maine)

NTB/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Jacob Boone (Washington, Mo.)

Pep Boys/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Michael Todd Cooper (Hemet, Calif.)

Pronto/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

John Myers (Corona, Calif.)

Car-O-Liner/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year

Gary Hughes (Howell, N.J.)

NEXIQ/Snap-on/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

Adam Vershon (Springfield, Mass.)

Snap-on/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Jason Rogers (Alamosa, Colo.)

SpeeDee Oil Change and Auto Service/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Jerry Blasingame (Vallejo, Calif.)

Stellantis/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Leon Morris (Easley, S.C.)

Stellantis/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year

Ted Hayes (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Subaru University/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year

David Fleck (Beaverton, Ore.)

Subaru/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

David Nichols (Minnetonka, Minn.)

TechNet Professional/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Todd Heiberger (Santa Fe, New Mexico)

TechNet Professional/ASE Service Consultant of the Year

David James (Grand Junction, Colo.)

Tire Kingdom/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Kenneth Vieira (Hollywood, Fla.)

Toyota/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Stephen Keeney (Maplewood, Minn.)

Lexus/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Randal Nielsen (Mobile, Ala.)

Toyota/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

Gabriel Qahtani (Melbourne, Fla.)

Lexus/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

Ron Efken (Schaumburg, Ill.)

TravelCenters of America/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

Nicholas Barajas (Madison, Ga.)

USAF/GM/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

SrA Joshua S. Bright (Hurlburt Field, Fla.)

ZF Aftermarket/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Andrew Jensen (St. Ignatius, Mich.)

For more information about ASE, visit ase.com.