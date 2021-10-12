The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) reminds service professionals that fall registration for certification testing is open now through Dec. 31.

More than 50 ASE certification tests are offered for automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair, and more. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that service professionals coordinate testing with their employers and check test center availability before registering.

Whether registering on the first day of a registration window or the last, service professionals will always have 90 days from the original date of purchase to schedule an appointment and take their tests at any of several hundred test centers across the country.

To register, sign into myASE or call Prometric at (877) 346-9327. Those with active automobile certifications (A1-A9) can also use the ASE Renewal App for recertification, extending the expiration date of their active certifications without having to take time off to go to a test center.