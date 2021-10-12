Connect with us

News

ASE Fall Testing Registration Now Open

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) reminds service professionals that fall registration for certification testing is open now through Dec. 31.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

More than 50 ASE certification tests are offered for automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair, and more. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that service professionals coordinate testing with their employers and check test center availability before registering.

Whether registering on the first day of a registration window or the last, service professionals will always have 90 days from the original date of purchase to schedule an appointment and take their tests at any of several hundred test centers across the country.

To register, sign into myASE or call Prometric at (877) 346-9327. Those with active automobile certifications (A1-A9) can also use the ASE Renewal App for recertification, extending the expiration date of their active certifications without having to take time off to go to a test center.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Rises to 78th on Franchise Times Top 400 List

News: A2C2 Calls on eBay to Prohibit Sale of All Airbags

Legislation: ASA Opposes Pennsylvania Emissions Legislation

Associations: CIECA Releases Second Set of Standards

Advertisement

on

ASE Fall Testing Registration Now Open

on

Crash Champions Supports Susan G. Komen Foundation with $25,000 Donation

on

Spanesi Presents Spanesi Interactive Week Oct. 25-29, 2021

on

CREF Announces Spring Career Fair Schedule
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Crash Champions Supports Susan G. Komen Foundation with $25,000 Donation

News: ASE Fall Testing Registration Now Open

News: Spanesi Presents Spanesi Interactive Week Oct. 25-29, 2021

News: CREF Announces Spring Career Fair Schedule

News: NABC Announces Cash Prizes for Virtual Car Show
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Wanda

Wanda
Contact: Hayley RoeFax: 248-649-5256
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Preaching to the Non-Converted: Shops Speak Out on Proper Scanning, Diagnostics and Calibrations

Sponsored Content

Shop Inventory? Your Account Manager Can Help with That!

Sponsored Content

Booth Talk’s Jeremy Winters: Optex Premium Body Filler is “Absolutely Amazing”!

Sponsored Content

Jumpstarting your Body Shop Business
Connect
BodyShop Business