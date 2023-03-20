ASE Announces Keynote for 2023 Instructor Training Conference

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced that renowned speaker and best-selling author Eric Chester will be the keynote speaker at the 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference July 17-20 in Concord, N.C. Chester’s speech, “Building Rockets That Fly: Ensuring the Success of our Graduates”, will focus on helping to make sure graduates of automotive educational programs succeed in their careers.

“As an industry, we are doing a great job of educating students but not all of them reach the launching pad and even fewer of them reach the heights of their career potential after graduation,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Eric Chester will provide the participants at our conference with an array of tools, tactics, ideas and strategies that will help their students garner the skills and the ethics needed to succeed in the workplace.”

As a former career and technical education (CTE) instructor and youth motivational speaker turned workforce researcher and best-selling business author, Chester knows what today’s employers demand from their future hires. His award-winning keynote presentation will entertain and inform the attendees at the ASE Instructor Conference while providing participants actionable items that they can implement in their automotive educational programs.

Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference will be held at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Concord just outside of Charlotte and will be attended by hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

Offering more than 20 hours of technical update training, the conference will provide separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors. The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $600 per person, while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $700 each.

For more information on the ASE Education Foundation, visit ASEeducationFoundation.org.