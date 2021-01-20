Connect with us

ASE Announces New Officers, Board Members

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced the officers and board members for the coming year, according to Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO.

Mark Polke of Bosch Workshop Concepts, North America, Robert Bosch LLC will serve as chairman and Brad Pellman of Pellman’s Automotive will serve as vice chairman. Homer Hogg of Travel Centers of America and Brian Szalk of FCA will serve as treasurer and secretary, respectively. Bobby Bassett, formerly of Gates Corporation, will remain on the board of directors as past chair. Additional board members are:

  • John Hanighen, Cloyes Manufacturing
  • Ted Hayes, Hayes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep
  • Mark Miller, GM Global Technical Center
  • Tom Palermo, Preferred Automotive Specialists
  • Jason Rainey, NAPA/AAA
  • Tom Trisdale, Toyota
  • Jeff Walker, Walker’s Automotive Service
  • John Wolf, Snap-on Business Solutions
  • Tim Zilke, ASE

The members of the ASE board of governors are:

  • Audra Acevedo, Dan’s Automotive Center
  • Karen Allison, Breeden Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep
  • Tejpal Singh Gill
  • David Johnson, Ford Motor Co.
  • David Kegley, Ryder System Inc.
  • Fern Larochelle, Fern’s Body Shop
  • Kevin Looney, Kevin’s Diesel Service
  • Mike Mallett, Daimler Trucks North America
  • Brad Marshall, Bridgestone Retail Operations
  • Paul Mathias, Nissan North America
  • Rich Merchant, Advance Auto Sales
  • Roger Mesiemore, Hendrick Automotive Group
  • Kenny Rogers, TBC
  • Joshua Stone, American Honda
  • Dan Vespertino, Subaru

In addition to the above-named officers, Directors Hanighen, Hayes, Palermo, Pellman, Polke, Rainey, Trisdale, Walker, Wolf and Zilke will also serve on the board of governors.

“Our leadership board is instrumental in helping ASE continue to provide exceptional service to our industry, and they help us provide high-quality certification programs that automotive professionals can use to show their expertise and knowledge,” said Zilke. “With the continued commitment of this all-volunteer board and the ongoing support from their companies, ASE will continue to set the standard for quality and excellence in industry certification.”

Connect