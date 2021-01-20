ASE Announces New Officers, Board Members

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced the officers and board members for the coming year, according to Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO.

Click Here to Read More

Mark Polke of Bosch Workshop Concepts, North America, Robert Bosch LLC will serve as chairman and Brad Pellman of Pellman’s Automotive will serve as vice chairman. Homer Hogg of Travel Centers of America and Brian Szalk of FCA will serve as treasurer and secretary, respectively. Bobby Bassett, formerly of Gates Corporation, will remain on the board of directors as past chair. Additional board members are:

John Hanighen, Cloyes Manufacturing

Ted Hayes, Hayes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep

Mark Miller, GM Global Technical Center

Tom Palermo, Preferred Automotive Specialists

Jason Rainey, NAPA/AAA

Tom Trisdale, Toyota

Jeff Walker, Walker’s Automotive Service

John Wolf, Snap-on Business Solutions

Tim Zilke, ASE

The members of the ASE board of governors are:

Audra Acevedo, Dan’s Automotive Center

Karen Allison, Breeden Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep

Tejpal Singh Gill

David Johnson, Ford Motor Co.

David Kegley, Ryder System Inc.

Fern Larochelle, Fern’s Body Shop

Kevin Looney, Kevin’s Diesel Service

Mike Mallett, Daimler Trucks North America

Brad Marshall, Bridgestone Retail Operations

Paul Mathias, Nissan North America

Rich Merchant, Advance Auto Sales

Roger Mesiemore, Hendrick Automotive Group

Kenny Rogers, TBC

Joshua Stone, American Honda

Dan Vespertino, Subaru

In addition to the above-named officers, Directors Hanighen, Hayes, Palermo, Pellman, Polke, Rainey, Trisdale, Walker, Wolf and Zilke will also serve on the board of governors.