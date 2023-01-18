 ASE Announces New Officers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence has announced its officers for its 2023 board of directors.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced its officers for its 2023 board of directors. The officers were elected during the annual ASE board meeting held in Arizona:

  • Chair – Homer Hogg, vice president, truck service, TravelCenters of America
  • Vice chair – Tom Trisdale, vice president, quality, Toyota
  • Treasurer – Jason Rainey, vice president, NAPA AutoCare
  • Secretary – John Wolf, president, Snap-on Business Solutions
  • Past chair – Brad Pellman, president of Pellman’s Automotive
Homer Hogg, vice president, truck service, TravelCenters of America, who is the new chair of the ASE board of directors

“Volunteer leadership is instrumental in helping ASE set an agenda and fulfill the established mission each year,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “The new officers have dedicated their time and expertise, and their depth of knowledge is an invaluable asset to ASE. We thank them for leading the ASE board and working on behalf of all ASE constituents.”

ASE also elected three new governors to its board of governors: Stacy Balzar, Ford; Elisha Huddleston, GM; and Gary Uyematsu, BMW.

For more information about ASE, visit ase.com.

