ASE Certification Registration Now Open

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) winter registration is now open through March 31. More than 54 ASE certification tests are available covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry.

Those registering will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers. Each test costs $45, except L1, L2 and L3 tests which are $90 each. A $36 registration fee is paid once during the registration window, no matter how many tests an individual takes.

For recertification, a one-time registration fee of $36 is paid during the registration period, and tests are $45 each, except L1R and L2R tests which are $90 each. An individual may sign up for as many recertification tests as they choose during the registration window. As an added benefit, ASE caps the cost of tests taken, so the most anyone would pay to recertify in a single registration window is $171, no matter how many recertification tests are taken.

“From entry-level certification to Master status, ASE offers a broad range of test series covering automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “The prestigious ASE blue seal patch identifies service technicians as knowledgeable, proficient and committed to excellence.”

ASE testing is available throughout the year, and ASE offers free online study guides to help with the test preparation process. For more information and to register for ASE certification testing, visit ase.com.

ASE Certification Registration Now Open

