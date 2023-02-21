 ASE Chairman Releases Chairman's Message

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

ASE Chairman Releases Chairman’s Message

New ASE Chairman Homer Hogg talks about ASE certification, remote testing and new tests covering vehicle technology.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced that Homer Hogg, the new chairman of ASE and vice president, Truck Service for TravelCenters of America, has released his chairman’s message:

Related Articles

It is an honor and a privilege to take on the role of chairman of ASE. Having served on the board since 2015, I have seen the valuable service ASE provides to the industry. Their focus on the advancement of service professionals through testing and certification benefits employers, consumers, and most importantly, service professionals themselves.

As a medium/heavy duty truck ASE Certified Master Technician, I know the value and significance of ASE certification. It is an important designation in the workplace, and motorists see it as a sign of expertise and knowledge, signifying that they are in good hands when their vehicle is serviced. As technology gets more complex, I am proud to share that ASE has several new initiatives in the works to address the evolving transportation industry.

Recently introduced, the ProProctor remote testing option is off to a great start. Through its partnership with Prometric, ASE now offers ProProctor for all ASE recertifications tests, excluding L1 and L2. ProProctor remote testing allows service professionals to recertify their ASE certifications online at a time and location that is convenient for them. Whether testing remotely with ProProctor or in-person at a test center, those taking recertification tests will have the same screen experience and use the same test driver.

To stay at the forefront of ever-evolving vehicle technology, ASE recently introduced the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Specialist Certification Test (L4) and is developing safety tests for hybrid and electric vehicles. By working with industry experts to create the guidelines and assessment criteria for service technicians and shop personnel who work on electric and electric/hybrid vehicles, ASE plans to introduce testing for these new vehicle technologies early this year.

In addition to these new initiatives, one of my priorities is to continue to advance and communicate the value of ASE throughout the industry and beyond. Vehicle service and repair facilities can benefit from what ASE offers by helping their employees earn ASE certifications and highlighting those achievements so their customers know they employ knowledgeable, experienced professionals. In fact, ASE has once again designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month, a time to honor and recognize the valuable work that ASE-Certified service professionals perform each and every day.

On behalf of the ASE board of directors, we want to thank all of the stakeholders who work closely with ASE, year in and year out. We are proud of the value ASE provides to the transportation industry and its customers, and we look forward to helping enhance and advance the careers of service professionals from coast to coast.

For more information on ASE, visit ase.com.

You May Also Like

Associations

CIECA Forms EV and Battery Committee

CIECA has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on EVs and electric batteries.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on electric vehicles (EVs) and electric batteries.

The committee will be chaired by Frank Phillips, senior manager-Certified Collision, North America for Rivian, Jake Rodenroth, North American Body Repair Program operations manager for Lucid Motors, and Ginny Whelan, senior consultant for the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA).

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

The ABPA states that the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a competitive marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CareerEdge to Offer Free Collision Training

CareerEdge brought the employer and college together to determine the industry’s workforce needs and identify the specific curriculum components.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Invites Techs to Show Off Skills at NORTHEAST

The Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition will once again take place at the NORTHEAST Show March 17-19.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
EV News

The latest EV news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Association News

The latest association news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 13.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Transtar Acquires Pro Form Products

Transtar Holding Company has announced the acquisition of Pro Form Products, an automotive refinishing and repair products company headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE and Kasey Kahne Racing Continue Partnership 

This will be the 23rd consecutive year that ASE and KKR have teamed up to promote the high standards of service and repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers