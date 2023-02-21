ASE Chairman Releases Chairman’s Message

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced that Homer Hogg, the new chairman of ASE and vice president, Truck Service for TravelCenters of America, has released his chairman’s message:

It is an honor and a privilege to take on the role of chairman of ASE. Having served on the board since 2015, I have seen the valuable service ASE provides to the industry. Their focus on the advancement of service professionals through testing and certification benefits employers, consumers, and most importantly, service professionals themselves.

As a medium/heavy duty truck ASE Certified Master Technician, I know the value and significance of ASE certification. It is an important designation in the workplace, and motorists see it as a sign of expertise and knowledge, signifying that they are in good hands when their vehicle is serviced. As technology gets more complex, I am proud to share that ASE has several new initiatives in the works to address the evolving transportation industry.

Recently introduced, the ProProctor remote testing option is off to a great start. Through its partnership with Prometric, ASE now offers ProProctor for all ASE recertifications tests, excluding L1 and L2. ProProctor remote testing allows service professionals to recertify their ASE certifications online at a time and location that is convenient for them. Whether testing remotely with ProProctor or in-person at a test center, those taking recertification tests will have the same screen experience and use the same test driver.

To stay at the forefront of ever-evolving vehicle technology, ASE recently introduced the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Specialist Certification Test (L4) and is developing safety tests for hybrid and electric vehicles. By working with industry experts to create the guidelines and assessment criteria for service technicians and shop personnel who work on electric and electric/hybrid vehicles, ASE plans to introduce testing for these new vehicle technologies early this year.

In addition to these new initiatives, one of my priorities is to continue to advance and communicate the value of ASE throughout the industry and beyond. Vehicle service and repair facilities can benefit from what ASE offers by helping their employees earn ASE certifications and highlighting those achievements so their customers know they employ knowledgeable, experienced professionals. In fact, ASE has once again designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month, a time to honor and recognize the valuable work that ASE-Certified service professionals perform each and every day.

On behalf of the ASE board of directors, we want to thank all of the stakeholders who work closely with ASE, year in and year out. We are proud of the value ASE provides to the transportation industry and its customers, and we look forward to helping enhance and advance the careers of service professionals from coast to coast.

For more information on ASE, visit ase.com.